The Archives | Don’t worry, I rounded up all your Pinterest dreams for your summer closet

Whether you are booking trip after trip this summer or just have that one special occasion you are looking forward to, I have your itinerary for shopping for swimsuits and sundresses.

Naturally, Kylie Jenner wowed her followers in a Tab Vintage bikini from Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring 1995 collection for Chanel. In Lagerfeld’s fairytale-like style, his original suit fell in the brighter color range with sparks of crystal blue, accessorizing the two piece ensemble with his floral stamp in the form of a headband that the model wore on the catwalk. Jenner stayed true to herself in a midnight black color with an identical cut and metallic studs.

We are seeing less trendy swimsuits at the forefront of all things beach and pool attire. It is more about finding those once-in-a-lifetime, shockingly different gems.

Let me guide you through this sorting process step by step.

First, we need to do a little more research to see what makes most sense for your own personal taste. We already discussed a more punky selection with the metallic embellishments, but what about those who align themselves with the “clean girl” aesthetic? You may just be looking for a more nonchalant, dainty suit.

If you are more of a one piece kind of girl, there are far too many to count out there nowadays from brands like Asta Resort or Cult Mia! My personal favorites I recommend to anyone are the Franca One Piece and Callie Crystal-Embellished One-Shoulder Velvet Swimsuit.

Now, I’m going to talk about the ‘80s and ditch the ‘90s for a second.

A seamless one piece was all the rage during the “decade of decadence.” It was a party for fashion lovers day in and day out. People even wore unitards for the average day spent doing anything but swimming. Solid and Striped, a brand who just recently partnered with Sofia Richie Grainge for their Spring ‘24 collection, currently takes inspiration from runways before the 2000s.

One-shoulders, blocked colors, detailed patterns, layers and more — we can find little nuances between the old and new, top to bottom.

We talked a lot about swimsuits — which we will be living in in just a few months — but we also need to talk about sundresses and their high appeal. No matching needed, no pants to unbuckle, no need to feel underdressed or overdressed.

Treading back to the Kardashian-Jenner vacation we are living vicariously through right now, Kylie Jenner also packed a vintage Versace dress from the ‘90s. A black bodycon enhanced with yellow and orange florals seems like a celebration of summer getting closer and closer.

Again, modern, more accessible brands are coming up with their own versions of these high fashion, brand name pieces that are in museums and bought only by consumers like Jenner.

Peppermayo, an Australian clothing brand, offers a longer, more colorful version of the collection for average, everyday consumers.

Then we have Grainge’s collection and Elsa Hosk, a super model and founder of Helsa, with radiant designs of their own that make us feel invincible in the summer heat. You could make the Faille Halter Mini Dress your own, which spawned from Hosk’s artistic direction. Another option could be from Grainge’s playfully timeless capsule like the Jonati Dress. The model has sixteen different categories for you to choose from, including one pieces!

No matter what your plans are this summer, you are all set to find your seasonal wardrobe!