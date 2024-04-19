Fresh Perspective | Final Farewell

Well, this is one blog I am not ready to write.

I’m sitting on the porch of my college house where I have lived for the past three years. It’s depressing, but I’m listening to my “Graduations and Goodbyes” playlist on Spotify. Of course I am crying — how could I not? I am not ready to say goodbye to Pitt, to this blog, to the people of The Pitt News.

I remember the day I got into Pitt. Of course, my mom found out before me and called me downstairs. I immediately thought I was in trouble for something I didn’t know I even did. As I walked downstairs, I remember the look on her face when she told me that I got in. I can’t get rid of the feeling I felt in my gut. That was it — I was going to Pitt.

Then, the pandemic hit. No high school graduation, no prom, no final goodbye to the last 13 years of my education. I fell into a really depressing hole, and I didn’t know what my future would look like. I remember crying to my parents that I was so scared. I didn’t know if I would be able to go to Pitt and live out the dreams I’d made up in my mind. Luckily, Pitt was allowing students to live on campus, but with a few exceptions — no roommates, no in-person classes, no anything that would make it a traditional first year in college. But I had already made up my mind of where I needed to be.

Before I knew it, it was move-in day. We packed up all of my things into one car and drove across the state to my new home. We hauled boxes and bags to the fourth floor of Nordenberg where I excitedly met up with my first friend, Sam Triulzi — shoutout Facebook student groups. The first night, we all sat on the floor of someone’s room, and I made everyone go around in a circle and introduce themselves. I’m convinced that in that moment we knew we were all stuck together in this strange place and had no other option than to like each other. That first year was filled with some of the best memories of my life and filled with people I still hold close to my heart to this day. I’m also convinced you’ll never forget the people you lived with in your first year of college, and I know I never will.

The past four years of my life were nothing short of challenging, rewarding, hard and yet so fun. Of course, most of that is because of The Pitt News. I remember in high school when I wrote for the school newspaper, I wanted to write about things no one else was writing about. I wanted to write about mental health and personal topics, but that wasn’t as accepted. When I got to Pitt, I knew I wanted to continue writing for a publication. I remember in my application I specifically put, “I want to write about things people are too scared to say out loud,” and I guess the digital manager at the time, Megan Williams, saw something in me and was crazy enough to give me a chance to do just that. So, on Sept. 13 of 2020, “Fresh Perspective” was born.

Over the course of my Pitt News career, I’ve written pieces on what it’s like to be in college during a pandemic, how to live with grief, dealing with anxiety, figuring out who I am going to be in this world and so much more — 42 blogs worth, to be exact. I have never felt so honored to have something like this blog to keep track of everything I have gone through in college, and that is something really special to have.

I look back on past Julia and think how silly she was for being so worried. For being worried about not making friends, for not liking Pitt, for not knowing who the hell she’ll be at the end of all of this. Spoiler alert — I still have no idea who I am. That is all thanks to this blog and to The Pitt News for giving me a space to grow, make mistakes and document some of the hardest — and best — moments of my life so far.

With that, there were also a handful of people who helped me get to this finish line.

To my parents, thank you for never giving up on me and always hearing me out. As someone who holds a lot of burning passion for things, you’ve helped me find my voice and how to use it in the right way. I get my strength and compassion from the both of you, and I don’t know where I would be without your unwavering support and unconditional love. You have pushed me to see myself as the strong and independent young woman I am continuing to become. With that, thank you to my brothers Zach and Luke for being the biggest pains in the butt. Jokes aside, thank you both for being my best friends and for growing up with me.

To my best friends Maggie and Ab, you have seen me in every stage of life so far. From our awkward middle school days to figuring out how to be young adults, we grew up together. I have never felt a love like I have from our friendship — it is one of the most important things I have in life. You are the people I laugh the hardest with and the two I can be unapologetically myself with. I hope we continue to travel together, laugh together and grow old together.

To my friends at Pitt — you all know who you are — my four years at this university would have been completely different without you. We really stayed together through this whole crazy ride. From going to our first college parties together, to navigating this big city, to learning how to love each other as we go through our own college journey filled with our own struggles. Your unlimited support for my crazy big dreams have helped me realize they might not be so crazy after all. I am going to miss our lives in Pittsburgh together, but I am equally as excited to see where life takes us all.

To The Pitt News and the people in it. I owe so much to you. You have watched me go from a young and naive 18-year-old to a somewhat wiser 22-year-old. You have given me a platform to be myself and to write what I believe in. I hold so much love and respect for my writers and my fellow editors. My heart feels so full thinking back to all of the great moments we have had together this past year. You have welcomed me as an editor with open arms, and I can’t express how grateful I feel to have spent so much time around such talented young people. I have no doubt in my mind the amazing lengths you all will go in your careers. You all truly amaze me and I am going to miss you all so much.

And finally, to the University of Pittsburgh. I learned to love you, and I feel so loved right back. Some people say it’s not the place that makes it a home, but it’s the people in it. Some part of that is true, but at Pitt, I truly feel at home. I am forever indebted to this institution for giving me the greatest experiences, friendships and memories that I truly hope I will never forget.

As the wise Winnie the Pooh says, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

And boy, am I one lucky girl.