Runner-up | Roll Again

I roll the dice.

One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11.

“You’ve landed on St. Charles Place.”

It only costs $140; I’ll buy it.

I still have $1,360 left.

10.

One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10.

“You passed go, collect $200.”

I am good at this, can we play some more?

Nine.

One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine.

“Congratulations, you have been accepted to the University of Pittsburgh. Advance to Oakland and deposit $18,660 to continue.”

But I only have …

“It’s okay, we can help you take out a loan.”

Eight.

One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight.

Meyran Avenue.

“Lucky for you, there is one apartment left.

Put down a $900 dollar security deposit and roll again.”

Do I have a choice?

“Go on, everyone’s waiting for you to roll.”

Seven.

One, two, three, four, five, six, seven.

“You’ve landed on an overdue utility space.

Final notice: Pay $240 to restore your electricity.”

Six.

One, two, three, four, five, six.

Community chest.

“You need groceries, laundry detergent, toilet paper and overpriced textbooks you probably won’t use.

Pay $482 to continue playing.”

Can you please skip my turn?

“No.”

Five.

One, two, three, four, five.

A chance card.

“You were fired for running late to work.”

But I had a midterm and no one would cover me in tim—

“This game isn’t fair. Roll again.”

When will this round be over?

“Four years, if you’re lucky.”

One, two, three, four.

“You’ve landed back on Meyran Avenue.

This time rent’s due.”

I’ve had enough.

“You chose to play this game. Go. It’s your turn.”

Three.

One, two, three.

Get out of jail free.

“You were caught attempting to steal groceries.

Pay $50 and never return again.”

Two.

One, two.

Another chance card.

“It’s time to apply to a graduate program.

It’s the only way you’ll get a real job after college.”

I can’t afford it.

“You’ll figure something out. Just roll.”

One.

“You’ve landed on depression.

You only have to pay if you want to get rid of it.”

I give up. I can’t play this game anymore.

“Roll again.”