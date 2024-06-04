Chancellor Gabel releases statement on re-established “Palestine solidarity encampment,” organizers respond

Chancellor Joan Gabel emailed a statement to the Pitt community regarding the re-established “Palestine solidarity encampment” on Monday afternoon. In the statement, Gabel described the establishment of the new encampment as “unsettling” and reaffirmed the University’s “commitment to free expression and critical inquiry.” Encampment organizers have responded and said they are “deeply disturbed” by Gabel’s statement.

Gabel started the statement by describing the formation of the encampment and claimed that its leaders are not affiliated with the University.

“The protesters originally claimed to be a group of autonomous students supported by Pitt Divest from Apartheid, which is not a registered student organization and is not affiliated with the University in any capacity,” Gabel said. “Now, a group of self-proclaimed leaders is emerging and insisting on meetings. None of these leaders are students, and their affiliations are with organizations that also have no connection to the University.”

In a statement posted to the Instagrams of encampment organizers, Pitt Divest from Apartheid refuted Gabel’s claim that the encampment is being led by people unaffiliated with Pitt.

“Our leaders are Pitt undergrads, graduate students, faculty and alumni,” the statement said. “Chancellor Gabel knows this, as we have given her our names and emails on numerous occasions as we asked her to meet with us to discuss our demands.”

Gabel then commented on damage to Pitt property that has occurred in the past day.

“The Cathedral of Learning has been defaced, including the placing of materials in the revolving doorway nearest the encampment with what appeared to be the intent to ignite those materials,” Gabel said. “The exterior of the Frick Fine Arts Building was also defaced with antisemitic graffiti, and a weapon was thrown through a window.”

Encampment organizers said they “have received no reports or evidence that members of the encampment defaced buildings with antisemitic graffiti” and reaffirmed that their organization “rejects antisemitism in all forms.”

Gabel also said Pitt is “committed” to free expression of ideas and criticized the protesters’ actions, comparing them to the previous encampment in April.

“The University of Pittsburgh is grounded in the spirit of discourse and dialogue, while ensuring all voices can be expressed in a safe way,” Gabel said. “However, we have no illusions that the efforts of this group last night are directed toward free expression. They are markedly different from the largely peaceful protest in Schenley Plaza in April. Rather, what we saw last night, and continue to see, are attempts to destroy property at the historical core of our campus, as well as accompanying action that in no way elevates open inquiry or allows for peaceful advocacy.”

Encampment organizers said they “reject the claim that the Chancellor supports our right to free expression,” citing the actions of police towards protesters since Sunday evening and calling it “disproportionate tactics against nonviolent protesters.”

Gabel said University leadership “remains committed” to hearing concerns from the Pitt community and said, “ultimately, our goal is a peaceful resolution.”

Gabel ended the statement by explaining how Pitt ID is now required to enter the Cathedral of Learning and directed Pitt community members toward signing up for Pitt ENS alerts and mental health services.

Encampment organizers ended their response by reiterating the encampment’s demands.