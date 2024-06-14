Pitt track and field athlete inducted into Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame

Former Pitt track and field star Eric Cannon, who attended Pitt from 1985 to 1990, was inducted into the Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame on May 23.

The Wilmington, Delaware, native began his athletic career at Delcastle Technical High School. Cannon was the 110-meter high hurdle state champion in 1983, 1984 and 1985. He held the outdoor state record in the 110-meter high hurdles — 13.8 seconds — for 34 years. Cannon was also the 55-meter high hurdle and 50-yard dash indoor champion in 1984 and 1985. He became the National Scholastic Indoor Champion in the 55-meter high hurdles with a time of 7.30 seconds. Cannon still holds the state record. As a senior, he was the State Division I 100-meter champion.

After high school, Cannon went on to receive a full scholarship to Pitt. To this day, the former Panther still holds four Pitt records, as well as earning All-American status six times. One record is a 13.21-second finish in the 110-meter high hurdles, set in 1989. This record was previously held by Roger Kingdom, an Olympic gold medalist. Cannon won this event at the Penn Relays, securing Pitt its first Big East track and field title. That year, Cannon went on to place second by only two-hundredths of a second in the NCAA Championships. His time is the third fastest by an American collegian in the event.

Canon still holds the indoor 50-yard hurdles record with a time of 6.24 seconds. He additionally holds the records for two relays — the sprint hurdle, with a time of 56.10 seconds, and the sprint medley, with a time of 3 minutes, 18.41 seconds. Cannon finished his career as a Panther as a two-time Big East champion and two-time IC4A Champion.

During his time at Pitt, Cannon studied pre-law. He was known for his drive both on the track and in the classroom. In 1990, he told The News Journal, “At Pitt, I had to deal with the jock stereotype — all sports and no brains — and with the people who thought athletes who got scholarships received special privileges,” Cannon said. “It made me angry. I wanted it more.”

He noted that his coaches pushed for him to focus on his grades, which helped him increase his GPA. After graduation, Cannon returned to Delcastle Technical High School to coach sprinting.

In 2000, the former Panther was inducted into the Delaware Track and Field Hall of Fame, where he is considered “one of the best hurdlers in the nation.” On May 23, Cannon was inducted into the Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame Class of 2024. He was honored as the “most accomplished hurdler in Delaware history.” Cannon was celebrated as a standout athlete, which brought “distinction” to Delaware.