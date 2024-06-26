Opinion | What are the songs of this summer?

When building the soundtrack to my summer, I’m looking for a few things. I love a few fast-tempo pop songs to get stuck in my head and sing in the shower, plenty of chill songs with fun lyrics to throw on for any moment and some sad girl summer picks for those of us who participate. This summer, I have created the ideal playlist which has proved reliable for almost any situation I need it. Here are some digestible hits that you can play on aux, add to your perfectly curated playlist or check out if you’re looking for good new music.

Undeniably, the Sabrina Carpenter world takeover has already secured her two residencies on my summer playlist. Without her album even being released, the two hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” have planted seeds in my brain that I just can’t get out. I love a good pop earworm anthem in the summertime, and Carpenter could never disappoint in that department. Sometimes, popular things are popular because of how catchy and universal they are, and this is absolutely true for these bangers by Sabrina Carpenter. This type of song is best to play while getting ready or to throw on with company, and can pick up your mood if you’re looking to have a fun time.

Another recent hit that has blown up for good reason is “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish. I cannot stress enough how frequently I am listening to this song, despite not being the most avid Eilish listener. Switching it up with this song is one of the best decisions she could’ve made because the upbeat tempo with such sweet lyrics makes this song a great summer listen and my favorite song off her new album. I’ve been especially enjoying this pick when sitting in the park or going for a drive with the windows down.

Clairo has always been the perfect artist to go to for summer energy, with “Bags” and “Sofia” still making appearances in my summer playlists to this day. Her new single “Sexy to Someone” is my go-to chill song at the moment and has me eagerly anticipating her album release.

Maggie Rogers’ newest album “Don’t Forget Me” is packed full of amazing songs to listen to this season. The entire 10-track record sets the perfect mood for a summer day, and I can listen to the whole album from start to finish, making it a coveted “no skip” album in my book. “It Was Coming All Along” and “If Now Was Then” stand alongside the title track as standouts and have been on repeat for me since the album’s release. Much like the rest of Roger’s discography, “Don’t Forget Me” did not fail to capture the exact vibes I was looking for in the summer months. The mix of relaxing, yet upbeat songs with talented lyricism makes it versatile and my favorite to blast in my headphones during a walk in the sun.

During summer rains or days spent rotting in bed, Lizzy McAlpine’s most recent album is a more melancholic take on the perfect summer album. Turn to “Older” when you want to bring down the mood and get a little serious. “Come Down Soon” and the title track, “Older,” are my favorites, but the entire album is a must-listen.

I have to leave you with my favorite music for the summer that extends beyond new releases. The Japanese House’s “Sunshine Baby” is the ultimate summer song that will never get old.

Ryan Beatty’s album “Calico” was the soundtrack to my 2023 summer and continues to wow me this year. The album doesn’t have a single skip, and Beatty’s voice is the perfect addition to any summer evening.

Finally, to leave you off with my favorite summer artist, I always return to Flipturn during this season, and not just because of “August.” Their discography is perfect for these upcoming months. They have some great underrated tunes, with my favorite at the moment being “Sad Disco.”

Delaney Rauscher Adams has a playlist for every situation. Send her music recommendations at [email protected].