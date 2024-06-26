The Panther Crawl
The Pitt News

TOP STORIES
Sophomore Devin Nugent at a practice on May 31, 2023 ahead of the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Texas.
Panthers succeed at NCAA track and field national championships
By Grace McNally, Staff Writer • June 27, 2024
Column | First hand experience of a city minutes after winning a championship
By Ari Meyer, Staff Writer • June 27, 2024
Opinion | Back to Pittsburgh: Pitt student’s vacation back to the Burgh
By Irene Moran, Staff Columnist • June 26, 2024
Pitt students and alumni win Fulbright awards
By Kyra McCague, Staff Writer • June 25, 2024
Opinion | What are the songs of this summer?
By Delaney Rauscher Adams, Staff Columnist • June 25, 2024

Two Panthers ready to pounce into the NBA

By Aidan Kasner, Sports Editor
June 25, 2024
First+year+guard+Carlton+Carrington+%287%29+dribbles+past+a+Canisius+player+during+Pitt+mens+basketball+game+against+Canisius+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+9%2C+2023.%0A
Courtesy of Pamela Smith
First year guard Carlton Carrington (7) dribbles past a Canisius player during Pitt men’s basketball game against Canisius on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

The 2024 NBA draft is set to take place from June 26 to June 27,  with two Panthers making waves in the pool of potential future professionals. 

Carlton Carrington 

Carlton “Bub” Carrington played one season for Pitt, averaging nearly 14 points per game, four assists and five rebounds. His 6-foot-5-inch frame and 6-foot-9-inch wingspan at the guard position are key factors catching scouts’ eyes. In his only season of college basketball, Carrington earned spots on the ACC All-Rookie Team as well as the ACC All-Tournament team. Bub secured an All-ACC honorable mention and was the ACC Rookie of the Week five times throughout the season

Draftnation.com lists Carrington’s strengths as his ability to play make, hit shots off of the dribble and rebound — a sure nod to his size advantage for a guard. The website references weaknesses in the defense and shot selection departments, citing laziness and streakiness respectively. Overall, the analysis claims Carrington possesses the makings of an NBA player and will be taken somewhere in the mid-late first-round range. Nbadraft.net has Carrington’s player comparisons listed as Shaun Livingston and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Carrington’s youthful age, parlaying with his already proven skill set, has coaches and scouts practically salivating at the thought of the young guard wearing their team’s colors. During his short time in the Steel City, the Pitt phenom displayed why he is a likely one-and-done player ready to compete at the highest level. 

After an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, Carrington showed out, subsequently finding himself in headlines with an invitation to the NBA Draft’s Green Room — an honor given to players who are most likely going to put on the hat of one of the NBA’s 30 franchises. 

Blake Hinson

The second Panther hoping to hear their name called is Blake Hinson. Hinson spent two seasons in Pittsburgh, etching himself in the Panthers’ record books along the way. In an article by The Pitt News published in February, Hinson is described as a draft steal — a moniker given in regard to his 6-foot-8-inch, 230-pound build and special ability to knock down shots from the other side of the Allegheny. The article described his underappreciated professional potential and similarities to key NBA role player Georges Niang. 

In his five-year college career, Hinson averaged 13 points per game on 42.7% splits. Hinson also stands as Pitt’s all-time leader in three-point makes in a season

On Sports Illustrated, Hinson is listed as a potential second-rounder. While his scoring ability is almost ubiquitous among basketball analysts, his age of 24 and described lack of passing upside hold him back from an earlier selection. Nbadraft.net has Hinson compared to Kris Jenkins. 

Hinson’s size is perfect for a transition to the NBA. The key factor in Hinson’s appeal is his ability to shoot. Hinson has the makings to fit in most NBA lineups, come off the bench and add high-level scoring to any team willing to take a chance on him.

Whichever way the draft shakes out, Pitt fans everywhere will eagerly watch and wait as two former Panthers hopefully see their names on the big board and shake hands with Adam Silver.

 

About the Contributor
Aidan Kasner, Staff Writer
Aidan Kasner is a second-year student studying Communication and Psychology.
The Pitt News
