Panthers succeed at NCAA track and field national championships

Pitt concluded its outdoor track and field season at the 2024 NCAA outdoor championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Five Panthers traveled to the meet, and all were given the title of Honorable Mention All-American.

Members of the 4×400 meter relay team, junior Malik Ricketts, junior Nigel Hussey, junior Stephon Brown and sophomore Devin Nugent, competed on June 5 — the opening night of the meet.

Ricketts noted that the relay’s qualification came from the consistent hard work the members have put in since last fall.

“Like I said, we worked hard for this. We’ve been working since last fall,” Ricketts said. “So, we knew that was the aim to make nationals.”

Hussey spoke on the experience of traveling to and competing in Oregon in relation to its effect on preparation before the big race.

“It was a little bit of a different experience … even for the traveling part, going to the west coast and running there and having to adapt to the time changes and stuff like that,” Hussey said.

The relay placed 20th, with a time of 3 minutes, 8.44 seconds. All relay members earned Honorable Mention All-American status. The team has high hopes for next season, with all four members returning to the team.

“The guys are really motivated … next year, coming back and working 10 times harder to just do better than before. It’s the mentality of each of us,” Ricketts said.

Senior Ilse Steigenga competed in both the long jump and the heptathlon across the remaining three days. Steigenga placed 20th in the long jump, with a measurement of 6.12 meters. She earned Honorable Mention All-American distinction for the feat.

Steigenga competed in the heptathlon across two days. The event, which combines the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, the 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin and the 800-meter dash, is based on a points system over a two-day combination of points, which decides the final placement.

On the first day, Steigenga received 633 points in the 100-meter hurdles, 736 points in the high jump, 642 points in the shot put and 913 points in the 200-meter dash, which is a PR for her.

On the final day, she amassed 816 points in the long jump, where she placed 12th. She earned 487 points in the javelin throw. Steigenga also scored 854 points in the 800-meter dash, where she placed ninth.

The Netherlands native totaled 5081 points, which gave her a 22nd-place finish overall and Honorable Mention All-American status.

Steigenga spoke on her experience running at the championships, despite setbacks that, without determination, could have derailed her race.

“​​What felt most important to me was that I would finish the heptathlon [even though] my fall in the hurdles took away the opportunity to get a good end result,” Steigenga said. “To not give up and still get to show the hard work we’ve put in during training, [it was nice to compete] on the big stage against the best in a historic stadium where I always wanted to compete in.”

“This season started with an injury, and to end with my best ACC championship results and to compete in two events at the NCAAs was rewarding,” Steigenga said.

After a successful season, the Panthers will return back to the track in August.