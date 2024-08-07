An overview of Pitt’s mental health resources

As the transition from high school to college can be challenging for many, the University offers a range of programs to students to help students cope with the change and address other mental health challenges. From the University Counseling Center to Therapy Dog Tuesdays, there are a variety of resources available for students dealing with issues such as stress, grief, academic pressure or mental health concerns.

Ashlee Wolfgang, associate director of clinical services at the University Counceling Center, said that students “do not need an appointment to initiate services” and “can start utilizing the UCC as early as move-in week.”

“First-year students can simply drop in to the Wellness Center or call 412-648-7930 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday,” Wolfgang said. “Students will be scheduled with a counselor the same day to start exploring options, and there is no wait list for services. Students can also seek support after-hours, during the weekend and on holidays by calling the UCC 24/7 to be connected to a counselor by phone.”

Wolfgang said UCC counselors work with students to create an “individualized care plan” specific to their needs and concerns. In addition to one-on-one sessions with a counselor, the UCC offers group therapy, peer support communities, workshops, Ask a Therapist consultations, assistance with off-campus referrals, psychological testing for ADHD and specialized treatment programs.

“Students also have the option to participate in peer support and self-help options such as Togetherall and Therapy Assistant Online,” Wolfgang said. “Not all services require students to be a client of the UCC, and [they] can be accessed through the UCC website.”

In the fall of 2023, Conor Hutchison, a junior finance and business analytics double major, lost a loved one in the Plum house explosion that killed six and wounded three others.

“The whole experience of [the explosion] being so televised was obviously pretty traumatic,” Hutchison said. “It was everywhere. I just wasn’t doing really good.”

Hutchison decided to seek out support services through the UCC to help cope with his loss during the fall 2023 semester.

“I went to the University Counseling Center and literally just walked in,” Hutchison said. “I said [that] I really wanted to talk to someone.”

Hutchison said he filled out a form and returned to the UCC an hour later for an introductory meeting to see if the selected therapist was a good fit. He said UCC employees informed him that if the meeting did not go well, he could see someone else, adding that the experience was “really helpful” and “a good outlet.”

“She let me talk and listened,” Hutchison said. “It was kind of hard to make appointments sometimes because a lot of students use the resource. That was difficult, but [I have] really nothing bad to say.”

Hutchison said utilizing the resources offered by the UCC could be “tiring” at times because he was also seeing a therapist from home at the same time. He said students should be aware of the time commitment of seeing a therapist at the UCC, but recommends their services nonetheless.

“The caveat is that it’s a big time investment,” Hutchison said. “If you really feel like you need help, they’re really going to put time into it and try to hold you accountable as well.”

Hutchison said while he believes “time heals all wounds,” using UCC resources helped him process his grief and still succeed academically.

“I was definitely not doing very well [at] the start of last fall, and [I got] through that semester and then [had] the spring semester go really well,” Hutchison said. “In terms of getting me back on my feet, I definitely would credit the University Counseling Center.”

Wolfgang said utilizing support programs can help first-year students navigate the stressors that come with adjusting to college life.

“Any transition, even a good one, can be stressful,” Wolfgang said. “First-year students may face many challenges, including adjusting to a new environment and greater independence, managing social pressures, exploring their identities and academic stress as they figure out what to major in. Seeking out support during this time of transition can link students to others with similar experiences and better equip them with strategies to cope with these challenges.”

The University also offers programs for those looking for a more low-commitment approach to treating mental health. One of these programs is Therapy Dog Tuesdays, an event held from 7 p.m to 8 p.m in the Cathedral of Learning common room every Tuesday during the academic year.

Madison Mubel, a junior psychology major, attends Therapy Dog Tuesdays because of the welcoming and friendly atmosphere of the program.

“I started going my freshman year and it has most definitely impacted my mental health in a positive way,” Mubel said. “Therapy Dog Tuesdays provides a welcoming community where you can not only interact with so many loving and sweet dogs, but also interact with their owners and other students who attend. It is a great way to talk to others about what’s going on in each other’s lives.”

Mubel said attending Therapy Dog Tuesdays is a great resource for out-of-state students who often go long periods without seeing their family pets and loved ones, and an easy way to make friends.

“I know from hearing other conversations how much it has helped out-of-state students when they miss their dogs and families at home,” Mubel said. “I have made friends because of Therapy Dog Tuesdays and it has been such a great way to destress from busy weeks. It definitely helped me in times that I felt stressed or missed home.”

Mubel said she would “highly recommend” that incoming first-years take advantage of mental health programs offered by the University.

“Adjusting to so many changes can be extremely overwhelming and really difficult to process,” Mubel said. “I think that it’s really important for all [first-years] to be aware of what mental health resources are available and know that they are supported here at Pitt through their journey navigating as a new student. Taking care of your mental health as a student in college is so important, and to have knowledge of these resources can make a large difference in adjusting and overcoming mental health struggles while at Pitt.”

One of the sources in this article, Conor Hutchison, is a writer for the sports section of The Pitt News.