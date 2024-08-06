Best restaurants to take your parents to after move-in

After hours of unloading your belongings into the bulky blue housing carts and unpacking boxes of clothes, bedding and decor, your dream dorm vision has begun to take shape. Move-in is complete.

Your next task—finding a place for one final meal with your parents before they bid you a tearful goodbye and your first semester of college officially begins. Luckily for you, I’ve compiled a list of must-try restaurants in and around Oakland for the perfect last dinner.

Lucca Ristorante: $30-$50

After dining at Lucca following my move into Sutherland my first year and again after moving into my off-campus house, it is only fitting that it is first up on my list of recommendations.

Tucked away on South Craig Street in Oakland, this classic Italian restaurant is only a 10-minute walk from the center of campus. Lucca’s dining atmosphere is cozy and casual — the perfect relaxing ambience required after an exhausting move-in. Offering house pastas made daily and promising locally fresh ingredients, you can’t go wrong with this family friendly restaurant. My personal go-to is the lobster ravioli or truffled pappardelle.

Shady Grove: $10-$20

If you’re looking to get out of Oakland, but still be within a quick drive or bus ride away from campus, Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood fits the bill. While there are a plethora of restaurant options in this eclectic, tree-lined neighborhood, Shady Grove is a must-try.

This hip restaurant and bar combo is serving up classic American dishes with a creative flair. Shady Grove’s expansive menu includes something for everyone, with options spanning from Jamaican jerk mahi mahi tacos to gourmet pizzas and an abundance of salads and burgers to choose from. If you’re lucky, your meal may even be accompanied by live music, which occurs every Friday night.

Everyday Noodles: $10-$20

Despite the name, there is nothing “everyday” about Everyday Noodles. Located in Squirrel Hill, this Taiwanese noodle shop is not your typical dining experience. Customers sit shoulder to shoulder at tightly packed tables facing a plate glass window, behind which a frenzy of cooking unfolds. Diners watch chefs prepare noodles by hand, stretching and twirling strands of dough together. Aside from the long wait for a table to free up, this dining experience does not disappoint. Everyday Noodles will leave you feeling full and satisfied after an exhausting move-in.

Kaya: $20-$30

A fan favorite among my friends and parents, Kaya should be your next stop for Caribbean flavors right here in Pittsburgh. While it isn’t the most convenient location when commuting from campus, Kaya’s food is worth the trip to the Strip District. Offering multiple vegetarian and vegan options, Kaya’s menu caters to all palettes. With options like crispy tofu and adobo marinated flank steak, this Caribbean-fusion restaurant draws from the culinary customs of South America and the Pacific. I can’t forget to mention the Yucatan hot bean dip, which is my go-to appetizer.

DiAnoia’s Eatery: $30-$40

With a stellar reputation, having been named one of Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in the US in 2021, DiAnoia’s food backs up its critical acclaim. If you’re craving authentic Italian, then look no further — DiAnoia’s is the answer. This family-owned restaurant in the Strip is an ideal spot to take your parents after move-in. Due to its popularity, making a reservation ahead of time is a must or you could face up to an hour wait, which is (a mistake I made my first time going. In addition to their wide selection of house made pastas, don’t miss out on DiAnoia’s fresh bread, and make sure to ask for it with the whipped ricotta — you won’t regret it.

Union Grill: $10-$20

To close off this list, I’m ending with a familiar favorite — Union Grill. Neighboring Lucca Ristorante, Union Grill is located on South Craig Street, only a short walk from Pitt’s campus. While this American joint isn’t as flashy or elaborate compared to other Pittsburgh restaurants, it has captured my heart by doing one thing — serving simple and good food. Union Grill is a staple when my parents come to visit, as I know their food and service is always reliable. From its church perogies to its blackened salmon served with mashed potatoes, Union Grill joint always leaves me wanting to come back for more.