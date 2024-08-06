New student guide to intramural sports

College sports are simple to understand. There are Division One athletes — the gods amongst men flaunting around campus on their scooters and school-issued backpacks.

Next are your club athletes, who travel, practice and compete at just a step below the varsity athletes, But they have a similar sense of pride and passion for their sport, in addition to a big fat Venmo request for semester dues.

Lastly, at tier three, are the rest of us in intramural sports. All are welcome, no matter skill level, age or gender. Intramural sports have seen it all. From a co-ed flag football matchup between floor 18 in Tower A and a band of graduate students in the dental school, to 3-on-3 basketball between the Pathfinders and the brothers of Pi Kappa Alpha, intramural sports are sure to serve as a blast for you and your friends.

With many options to choose from, here is your need-to-know guide on navigating the treacherous waters of IM.

First and foremost — say “yes.” If someone approaches you asking to play on their intramural sports team, say yes. Intramural sports are low commitment and work within your schedule. Games usually do not span for more than an hour and seasons do not last more than a few weeks.

Next, choose a sport that you like. There are so many options that fit all interests. My personal favorites were flag football and basketball, and I highly recommend both. Activities include volleyball, pickleball and even kickball.

Playing an intramural sport provides many benefits for students. Getting exercise after class is a great way to stay fit and destress during long days of studying. After a long day in the library, it felt great to sweat some of my stress away on the court. Game days also gave me something to look forward to during prolonged morning classes.

Intramural sports are a great way to make friends and get closer with people you might already know. I got so much closer with the friends I made in my classes by playing sports with them, and it gave me more time to get to know people and have friends with common interests.

If sports were not your thing before high school, they can now become a new thing you might try and enjoy. I was never the best athlete, but intramural sports are a great way to play without pressure or expectations.

All of this might seem daunting, but the process is actually very simple. There is always information circulating about intramural sports and even an app where you can easily form and join teams, as well as check your schedule. Pitt’s campus is full of green spaces and facilities that are easily accessible and make playing these sports fun.

I encourage all Pitt newcomers to get on the field and enjoy all that intramural sports has to offer.



