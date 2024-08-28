Meet the editors: News

The News Desk at TPN reports on any major events on campus, from protests to political rallies to SGB elections to restaurant openings–anything the Pitt community should know about. As editors, we support our amazing staff of reporters and ensure that Pitt’s student body has access to campus news five days per week.

If you have an idea for a story that you want us to cover, a tip to share, or you want to work with us in the newsroom, contact [email protected].

Abby Lipold, News Editor

Hi everyone! I’m Abby and I am a junior majoring in English writing and economics. I’ve been working at TPN since my first year as both a staff writer and editor, and this semester I will be the news editor. I also do a lot of reporting on Pitt’s unions. When I am not chasing protests around campus, I’m reading, crocheting, doing yoga or watching a comfort sitcom. I love being a part of the TPN community, and I can’t wait to continue my role as editor this year!

Briana Bindus, Assistant News Editor

Hey there! I’m Briana and I am a junior double majoring in English literature and communications with a minor in museum studies, pursuing a Bachelor of Philosophy degree (a mouthful — basically, I love to write). I started my journey with The Pitt News in the fall of last year as a staff writer on the news desk and immediately knew this was the community for me. I can’t wait to support the news desk throughout this year and cover some hot, trending news!

If I’m not giggling in the office with my coworkers, you can probably find me laughing somewhere else on campus. I’m the internal secretary for Phi Sigma Pi, a gender-inclusive honors fraternity on campus; treasurer for Sigma Tau Delta, an English honors society and associate editor for the English department’s newsletter, “The Fifth Floor.” Clearly, I love to read, but I also enjoy watching anime, spending time in nature and getting pineapple passionfruit fruit tea from Tsoacaa.

Spencer Levering, Assistant News Editor

Hello! My name is Spencer and I’m a senior double majoring in communications and psychology. Since I started working for The Pitt News my sophomore year, I’ve had a blast collaborating with TPN staff and reporting on all the news that happens in the Pitt community. In my free time, I like to watch movies, play the double bass in Pitt’s Symphony Orchestra and try to solve New York Times crosswords. Here’s to hoping everyone has a safe, successful and exciting year!



