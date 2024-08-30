Police blotter: August 21 to August 28

Wednesday, August 21

An officer took a report for defiant trespass on the 200 block of Meyran Avenue.

Pitt police assisted City police with a verbal domestic call on the 3800 block of Dawson Street.

Pitt police assisted City police with a disorderly person on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.

An individual was arrested for simple assault and harassment at Panther Central.

Thursday, August 22

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on the 300 block of Meyran Avenue. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a speaker at Amos Hall. Investigation pending.

An individual reported the theft of an energy drink at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report for the theft of a bicycle at the Residence Inn on Bigelow Boulevard. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a simple assault on Bates Street and Atwood Street.

Pitt police responded to a summons request for criminal trespass at the Law School.

Friday, August 23

Pitt police assisted City police with a suspicious person report.

An individual reported criminal mischief (graffiti) at Bouquet Gardens Building J. Investigation pending.

Pitt police took a report for retail theft. Investigation pending.

Saturday, August 24

Pitt police took a report regarding a theft. Investigation pending.

Pitt police arrested an individual for simple assault and domestic violence at Stack’d.

Sunday, August 25

Pitt police arrested an individual for simple assault and terroristic threats on the 100 block of Atwood.

Pitt police issued a citation for consuming alcohol while underage at Holland Hall.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of laundry at Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.

Monday, August 26

Pitt police arrested one individual for driving under the influence.

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of rugs at Bruce Hall. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, August 27

Pitt Police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, August 28

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief (graffiti) at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

A campus security authority reported a stalking at the McGowan Institute Laboratory Building. The victim did not file a police report.

A campus security authority reported a sexual assault at a residence on N. Craig Street. The victim did not file a police report.