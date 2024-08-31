Group of Jewish students attacked at Cathedral of Learning Friday evening, Hillel JUC responds

At around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, the University confirmed that a group of Jewish students “were attacked by an individual wielding a bottle” near the Cathedral of Learning at around 6 p.m. Friday evening. The statement clarified that two of the students were treated for injuries at the scene and that the alleged perpetrator, who has “no known Pitt affiliation,” is in Pitt Police’s custody. The motive of the incident is currently unknown.

The 11:30 p.m. statement explained that Pitt leadership contacted Hillel University Center and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh to “offer support to our students” and clarified that “local and federal partners” are assisting Pitt Police in the investigation.

Hillel JUC posted a statement to Instagram around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon clarifying some details of the attack.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support,” the statement read. “It is still unimaginable that a group of Jewish students and staff were walking from a Hillel JUC event in Oakland to the Hillel JUC building for Shabbat dinner when they were attacked by an individual with a bottle.”

This is a developing story. The Pitt News will update once more information is available.