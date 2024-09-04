The Pitt News Sports NFL 2024 season take four

The 2024 NFL season is almost upon us, and the Pitt News Sports desk believes it’s a great opportunity to share its hottest takes on the upcoming season.

Jordan Love is my sneaky favorite for 2024-2025 NFL MVP // Aidan Kasner, Sports Editor

The pool of talent in the NFL is massive, especially in the quarterback department — a position that has claimed the coveted MVP trophy 79% of the time since 1987. This year, the race for MVP is set to entertain. To me, the front-runner is obvious.

Though currently flying under the radar in MVP talk, Jordan Love from the Green Bay Packers is due for a breakout year. After showing flashes of stardom in his third-year campaign on a team that made the divisional, Love is ready for a fantastic season. With a new star in Josh Jacobs coming to Lambeau, Love is armed with a once all-pro, pro bowler that will bring major yardage and reliability next to Love.

Green Bay claims the league’s youngest roster and has a fantastic coach. In a weak NFC North, the green and yellow should have a surefire route to a championship berth. With Love at the helm, the MVP is a lock to go to the young star. With time spent as QB2, shadowing former 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, the Utah State product has the knowledge and resources to add some major hardware to his trophy case.

The New York Jets will win the AFC East // Tommy O’Connor, Staff Writer

This prediction is far-fetched, but the Jets have the talent to win the AFC East. The Jets have arguably two of the best young talents in the league with running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson on the offensive side. Plus, 4-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is taking the snaps under center.

On the defensive side, the Jets have one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL with Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed. New York ranked second in passing yards allowed in the 2023 season and shows no indication of decline for the 2024 season. The Jets’ defensive line spearheaded by Quinnen Williams is deadly as well.

The Jets window is larger than ever because of the decline of the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen will always pose a threat, but to a lesser degree after losing wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The offensive firepower of the Dolphins is scary, but Tua Tagovailoa struggles in big games.

The Jets have shown dysfunction in the organization since Joe Namath left the franchise in 1977, but a 40-year-old Rodgers brings stability into the building. The team is solid on both sides of the ball and strong quarterback play will lift them over the hump and win the Jets the AFC East.

Jordan Love’s new contract is not an overpay // Alex Jurkuta. Visual Editor

As the off-season progressed in Green Bay, one question loomed over the Packers faithful — how much will the organization pay quarterback Jordan Love?

After holding out from the beginning of training camp and getting thousands of messages from fans just four days into camp, the Packers announced a four-year $220 million contract for Love — that’s $55 million a year — that tied him for the highest-paid player in the league.

The Packers’ move to sign Love to such a lucrative deal was celebrated by some, but pundits and fans alike were surprised by the amount with some calling it a clear overpay.

This begs the question — what is Jordan Love worth? In a league where Desean Watson is paid $46 million a year and Jared Goff is paid $53 million, what is the value of a good quarterback?

For a quarterback who showed flashes of elite play in the latter half of the season and led the first No. 7 seed to beat a No. 2 seed in the playoffs, can you expect anything other than a record-tying contract?

There’s still hope for the Pittsburgh Steelers // Staff Writer, Camille de Jesus

Only days away from week one of NFL football, fans nationwide have lots to say about how the preseason looked — and very few good words were spoken of the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers team.

The Steelers’ season came with the exciting news of two new quarterback contenders, former Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Seahawks Russell Wilson and former Bears top ten draft pick Justin Fields. But after the Steelers suffered three losses to the Lions, Bills and Texans, anticipation for this season has slowed down for many Pittsburgh fans.

Even with a lack of optimism from many, there are still plenty of reasons to find hope in the Steelers. To see some success Pittsburgh needs major improvement on offense, but with the veteran Wilson under center and rising star wide receiver George Pickens, there is plenty of potential on the offensive side of the ball.

NFL.com even ranked Russell and Pickens in the top five best new QB-WR combos for the 2024 season. Although preseason looked bleak, there’s still plenty of time for the Steelers to figure out their offensive struggles. With a little optimism and some offensive work, the Steelers might bring the Lombardi Trophy to Pittsburgh real soon.