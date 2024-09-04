The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris headline rally at IBEW Local Union 5

By Alex Jurkuta, Visual Editor
September 3, 2024
President Joe Biden kisses Vice President Kamala Harris on the forehead prior to her speech during the rally at IBEW Local Union 5 on Monday.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, joined by Sen. Bob Casey, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and union leaders, rallied local union members on Labor Day as a part of a series of events across multiple states. Harris held a rally in Detroit, Michigan, prior to the event in Pittsburgh. Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz also campaigned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Doug Emhoff joined Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott’s annual Labor Day cookout.

Harris campaign staffers hang up signs reading “Harris Walz” prior to the rally at IBEW Local Union 5 on Monday.

