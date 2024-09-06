Police blotter: Aug. 29 – Sept. 2

Thursday, August 29

Pitt police issued one arrest warrant for defiant trespass, criminal attempt and harassment in the Litchfield Towers Lobby.

An individual reported the theft of an electric scooter at Trees Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with the theft of a package.

An officer confiscated a small amount of marijuana at Sutherland Hall.

Friday, August 30

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B.

An officer took a report regarding a verbal altercation on Louisa Street. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

An officer confiscated a small amount of marijuana near Utterback Drive. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an electric scooter at Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted another agency with a harassment by communication.

Pitt police assisted City police with a verbal domestic abuse.

Pitt police assisted City police with a gunshot victim at Carnegie Museum.

Pitt police arrested an individual for aggravated assault with other weapon, simple assault, reckless endangering another person, resisting arrest and harassment.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an electric scooter at Trees Hall. Investigation pending.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at The Bridge on Forbes. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation. A fake ID was also confiscated. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted Carnegie Mellon police with a harassment at the 3500 block of Fifth Avenue.

Saturday, August 31

An individual was issued a citation for harassment at Litchfield Tower B.

Sunday, September 1

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft of a bicycle report at the 300 block of S. Bouquet Street.

Monday, September 2

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Semple Street.