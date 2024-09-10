NLE Choppa set to headline Fall Fest 2024

Pitt Program Council has officially announced that NLE Choppa will headline Fall Fest, one of PPC’s most anticipated events of the semester. Students are invited to Schenley Drive on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, for this year’s Fall Fest, featuring a lineup of food trucks and live music. Fall Fest is free and open to all Pitt Oakland students, and live music kicks off at 1 p.m.

Bryson Potts, better known as NLE Choppa, is a Memphis native known for his energetic and melodic style of rap music. He became one of the biggest breakout rappers in 2019 with his breakout hit “Shotta Flow,” which marked his Billboard Hot 100 debut, climbing to No. 36 on the chart and going platinum in June 2019.

Choppa later released a remix featuring Blueface, which has already racked up over 220 million streams on YouTube. He followed this success with hits like “Camelot,” “Walk Em Down” featuring Roddy Ricch and “Slut Me Out.” NLE Choppa’s discography consists of two studio albums and several mixtapes in addition to thirty-nine singles.

He is currently signed to Warner Records in partnership with his own label, No Love Entertainment, which allows him to maintain creative control and still receive the benefits associated with a major record label.

PPC’s announcement of NLE Choppa as the headliner of Fall Fest has generated excitement among Pitt students. Juliana Capozzi, a senior industrial engineering major, shared her own excitement for the upcoming event.

“My roommates and I love his music,” Capozzi said. “We’re really excited to see his performance.”

Ria Desai, a senior economics major, also expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming performance and her appreciation for NLE Choppa’s music.

“I am really excited for NLE Choppa to perform,” Desai said. “I’ve been a fan since 2019 after he released his first song, ‘Shotta Flow.’ It’s been really cool to see him develop as an artist.”

This past spring, PPC hosted JID at Bigelow Bash with opening performances from Pitt Factor winner 9FiftySeven, followed by rappers My Favorite Color and Luh Tyler. Past performances of the annual Fall Fest include COIN, Yung Gravy, Lauv, Lovelytheband and Young the Giant.

PPC announced on its Instagram that it will soon reveal the concert’s opening performers and will feature local bands from the Pittsburgh area.