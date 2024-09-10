City Couture | Thrifting Fall Fashion

Fall is right around the corner, and that means fall fashion is about to be in full swing. There are few things I love more than Pittsburgh in the fall. Something about the brisk air, the leaves changing in Schenley Park, mixed with the hustle and bustle of students on the streets, brings out a new sense of motivation within me.

With all of these changes also comes fall fashion — arguably the best part of fall. As college students, the outfits we wear day-to-day are obviously going to differ from the outfits you see when you look up “fall outfits” on Pinterest. I don’t know about you, but I’m not wearing a mini dress, knee-high boots and a trench coat to class.

I have been loving vintage hoodies, sweaters, graphic tees, cargo pants and jeans while thrifting for this season. Thrifting for my fall wardrobe has quickly become one of my favorite things to do — not to mention it’s so much better for the environment than supporting fast fashion.

There are so many thrift shops throughout Pittsburgh, like Goodwills. However, I often feel like those are picked through. I have recently been loving Heat Check in Shadyside. It’s a new vintage thrift store that also has a cafe inside, combining my two favorite things. I recently thrifted a vintage Pitt hoodie from there that will be perfect for chillier game days.

When it comes to everyday fall fashion on campus, I feel the best when my outfit is comfortable and cute at the same time. Wearing a hoodie doesn’t mean your outfit isn’t presentable because there are so many ways to accessorize and elevate a cozy outfit.

One of my go-to fall outfits is an oversized knit sweater, crewneck or hoodie and my favorite pair of jeans, paired with either Uggs or a pair of Adidas Sambas or Gazelles. This outfit is so comfy and makes me feel confident walking around campus.

For accessories, I am a gold girly through and through, so I always wear my chunky gold hoops, a simple gold necklace and a vintage gold watch. I love to find unique watches while thrifting. A lot of places sell bags of jewelry for pretty cheap, and I have had some great finds with those. For earrings, necklaces and rings, Evry Jewels and Amazon both have great quality jewelry that doesn’t tarnish but is still super affordable.

There are so many different routes you can go with fall fashion to showcase your individual style. Thrifting is a great place to start — it’s more affordable and is better for our environment, so it’s a win for everyone. I hope this fall and back to school season is the best one yet. Remember, the most important thing is to wear what makes you feel confident.





