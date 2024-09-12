Preview | Desmond Reid, Pitt football to take on archrival West Virginia

Following Saturday’s come-from-behind win against Cincinnati, Pitt football has to quickly turn to face its bitter rival West Virginia.

For the final time until 2029, the Backyard Brawl returns to Pittsburgh for the 107th edition of one of the most intense rivalries in college football. Last time the Brawl was in the Steel City, the Panthers prevailed 38-31 following a late fourth-quarter rally capped by MJ Devonshire’s iconic pick-6. Last year’s contest ended in a 17-6 West Virginia victory.

The Panthers have shown improvement from last season and have a plethora of skills on both sides of the ball. Despite this, a talented and hungry West Virginia team looking to keep its season alive waits on the other side. This matchup has the makings of another exciting game in one of college football’s most storied, wild and heated rivalries.

Run the dang ball

Running back Desmond Reid has had an electrifying start to the season. The former Western Carolina half back has flourished in Kade Bell’s offensive system, tallying 488 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns in his first two games. Reid’s 244 all-purpose yards per game currently lead the country. Reid has shown off his usefulness in the run game, rushing for 293 yards so far, good for an 8.9-yard average.

Reid also gained 117 yards receiving against Cincinnati, including a 56-yard house call that pulled the Panthers to within two. If the Panthers are to win this game, it would likely have to involve a heavy dose of Reid.

Pitt should lean on Reid early and often, both to move the ball and take some of the pressure off of Holstein. Part of the reason the Panthers fell behind was that Reid was mostly absent — not because they couldn’t run the ball, but because Bell put the ball in Holstein’s hands more often.

Holstein is the guy

Holstein showed tremendous growth against Cincinnati. While the first half and much of the third quarter looked rough for the young signal caller, he rallied in the fourth, going 10-11 for 189 yards and two touchdowns to pull off the comeback. That kind of grit is rare for a college quarterback, especially one making his second career start on the road.

Part of why Holstein struggled early was because he was forcing passes deep, especially on his interception on the Panther’s first drive. Holstein looked rattled early on, missing reads and throwing bad balls. Once Bell drew up easier routes for the receivers and Holstein was given more time, the redshirt first-year flourished and had a near-perfect fourth quarter.

The Panthers can’t afford another slow start from Holstein, so he should start with easier mid- to short-range completions that allow his talented receivers and backs to use their skills.

As expected, senior wide receiver Konata Mupfield leads the team in receiving with 10 receptions, 179 yards and three touchdowns. The captain receiver had an impressive game against Cincinnati with 123 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions. So far in the season, Holstein has done a good job spreading the ball around, with three players gaining over 100 yards in a game. After a strong start against Kent State, sophomore receiver Kenny Johnson was absent during the Cincy game and will most likely look to get more involved this week.

Overall, Holstein has done well so far but will face a big test against West Virginia’s solid defensive backfield. While Holstein is playing in friendlier confines, the intensity of the rivalry could shake the young gunslinger, which could cause Bell and Narduzzi to ease him in early on.

Defense looks rough

The Pitt defense has looked unremarkable so far in the season. While it has several great pieces, especially in the linebacker corps, it has yet to put together a great full-game performance.

The Cincinnati offense moved the ball with ease for most of the game, led by great performances by Bearcats’ quarterback Brendan Sorsby and running back Corey Kiner, who continued to own the Panthers as he did in last year’s game.

Starting at running back for West Virginia is CJ Donaldson, who ran for over 100 yards in both of his past contests against the Panthers. While Donaldson played well, the Mountaineers were held to only three yards a carry in last year’s matchup. In regards to this game, expect a lighter West Virginia rushing attack. But Pitt’s defense still needs to zero in on Donaldson.

The pass defense is more disconcerting and faces its best quarterback yet in Garret Greene. Pitt didn’t see much of Greene last year, as he left the game early with an injury. But the senior quarterback is still dangerous.

Despite not playing well in the season opener against Penn State, Greene threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns against Albany this past Saturday. None of West Virginia’s receivers have stood out in particular. Hudson Clement leads the team with 73 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

The Panthers’ secondary has to be sharp on Saturday to pick up the win. The cornerbacks especially have been subpar. Rashad Battle lost a lot of one-on-one with Cincy receiver Xzavier Henderson, which can’t happen against a quarterback like Greene.

Final Verdict

Expect less of a 17-6 game and more of a 38-31 contest. Both the Mountaineers and Panthers have explosive offenses that can create fireworks all over Acrisure Stadium.

I think that the Panthers have a better collection of skill players on offense, and can compete well with West Virginia’s defensive line. But the Mountaineers have a better quarterback and defensive unit as a whole, which shortens the talent gap between the two.

The Mountaineers are incredibly dangerous, as they come into a rivalry game with a hard loss to Penn State, meaning that a loss to the Panthers could doom their season, especially in a competitive Big 12. But the Panthers showed a lot of grit and determination last week, which in my opinion gives them the final edge in a 42-38 Pitt victory.





