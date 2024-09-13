Police blotter: Sept. 6 – Sept. 10

Friday, September 6

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of graffiti at Soldiers and Sailors.

An individual reported the theft of their bicycle at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police responded to a report of open lewdness at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Saturday, September 7

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted City police with a sex offense at the 300 block of Meyran Avenue.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of clothing at Litchfield Tower A. Investigation pending.

Sunday, September 8

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Forbes Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft report.

Pitt police issued a summons arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Pitt police assisted another agency with the theft of a scooter at The Bridge on Forbes. The scooter was recovered a short time later.

Pitt police took a report of harassment by communication at Holland Hall. Investigation pending.

Monday, September 9

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, September 10

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief at Forbes and Bigelow.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Bouquet Gardens Building E. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief at the 2500 block of Wadsworth Street.

Pitt police assisted City police with a dispute between two roommates at the 3800 block of Bates Street.





