Police blotter: Sept. 6 – Sept. 10

Friday, September 6
Pitt police assisted City police with a report of graffiti at Soldiers and Sailors.
An individual reported the theft of their bicycle at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.
Pitt police responded to a report of open lewdness at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.
Saturday, September 7
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Pitt police assisted City police with a sex offense at the 300 block of Meyran Avenue.
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of clothing at Litchfield Tower A. Investigation pending.
Sunday, September 8
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Forbes Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Pitt police assisted City police with a theft report.
Pitt police issued a summons arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Pitt police assisted another agency with the theft of a scooter at The Bridge on Forbes. The scooter was recovered a short time later.
Pitt police took a report of harassment by communication at Holland Hall. Investigation pending.
Monday, September 9
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Tuesday, September 10
Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief at Forbes and Bigelow.
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Bouquet Gardens Building E. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief at the 2500 block of Wadsworth Street.
Pitt police assisted City police with a dispute between two roommates at the 3800 block of Bates Street.