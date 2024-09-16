Takeaways | Elite Eli, a special special teams and clutch defense win it for Pitt

In a stunning come-from-behind victory, Pitt football provided an instant classic in the storied Backyard Brawl, a rivalry continuously providing great games and memories.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Mountaineers clamped down on the Pitt offense and held the ball for most of the second half, yet the Panthers were kept afloat by a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. The Mountaineers responded with 10 points and looked to have the game sealed with a 34-24 lead with less than five minutes to go. But redshirt first-year Eli Holstein and the Panthers rallied with 14 unanswered points to end the game, and the defense stepped up late to win another dramatic comeback victory for the Panthers.

Many things can be said about this game, but there are some obvious standouts.

Eli is elite

For the second week in a row, Holstein was faced with a high-pressure situation that most veteran quarterbacks would fold under, much less a redshirt first-year. Once again, Holstein showed his moxie and talent, especially on those final two drives.

Holstein threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the game, making three games in a row where he’s achieved 300 and three. Holstein added 59 rushing yards to his stat line — most notably his 16-yard rush after spinning out of a sack — which set up the Panthers in the red zone.

This may seem hyperbolic, but Holstein’s play is reminiscent of a young Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers. Like Holstein, Roethlisberger’s game was predicated on using his size and sneaky mobility to extend plays and create time for his receivers to get open. In the last two games, Holstein has had plenty of moments where he escaped the pocket and found an open receiver. On his two first-half touchdown passes, Holstein evaded West Virginia rushers to find senior running back Desmond Reid for scores.

With an impeccable amount of talent and an impressive clutch factor, Holstein has the makings of a college football great and has already cemented himself in Pitt lore with his performance. Hopefully, his best years are seen in Pittsburgh.

Special teams, special plays

In all of the craziness of yesterday’s contest, the fact that Pitt’s special teams have played pretty darn well this season may get lost in the shuffle.

People might think of special teams as just punters and kickers and don’t think about the high-impact plays that can happen. Redshirt senior linebacker Brandon George’s blocked punt return was the only scoring the Panthers had in the third quarter and, in hindsight, allowed the comeback to happen by keeping the game within two scores.

That punt block was the second touchdown that the Pitt special teams have scored this season, the other coming from Reid’s punt return touchdown in week one. When combined with the steady kicking of Ben Sauls, special teams has provided crucial points for the Panthers and looks to continue that trend for the rest of the season.

Pitt’s defense is clutch despite mediocrity

In two straight weeks, the Pitt defense has looked largely ineffective but has also made big plays when necessary — either to seal the game or keep the team in it.

For most of the game, the Mountaineers moved the ball down the field with ease. West Virginia senior quarterback Garrett Greene finished the day with over 250 total yards and two passing touchdowns, and running back CJ Donaldson once again smothered the Panthers’ defense with 79 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. This is a far cry from your typical Pitt defense which has prided itself on stopping the run and disrupting the quarterback, especially in the Narduzzi era.

What the defense has done, however, is make enough plays and crucial stops to fuel Pitt’s two comebacks. The secondary picked off Greene twice, once in the first half by first-year defensive back Cruce Brookins, which stopped a driving Mountaineer offense. Sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis provided the second interception which put away the Mountaineers for good and iced the game. Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jimmy Scott aided the defense by earning a sack that gave the ball back to the offense for the game-winning drive.

While the defense needs to improve as the season goes on, if it can create just enough big plays to keep the team afloat, the Panthers will be in good shape.

Overall, the Panthers look strong and have the makings to show force in the ACC. The Panthers stay undefeated, and head into next week to face FCS opponent, and last non-conference matchup of the year, Youngstown State.





