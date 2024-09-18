Pitt Figure Skating Club welcomes all to the ice

Figure skating has long been known as an expensive and often inaccessible sport, and Pitt’s Figure Skating Club aims to change that. The club is open to skaters of all levels and brings the excitement of an undoubtedly hard sport to campus.

“The club is really for anyone who wants to skate, and we’re here to help them get started or improve,” Abigail Neubert, the club’s business manager, said.

Whether they’ve been skating for 15 years or are stepping on the ice for the first time, anyone can come and learn how to skate — in fact, the club’s leaders encourage novice skaters to join.

“We don’t do tryouts. We accept everyone, all different levels. We host events where people who don’t have skates can come and practice,” Neubert said. “In the past, we’ve asked skaters to have their own skates, but we’re hosting events where skate rentals will be available. We’re also organizing ‘Learn to Skate’ events in the spring so beginners can come practice.”

Club president Channah Weiner, who has been an ice skating coach since she was 16, also helps teach members how to skate.

“This year, we’re renting ice time at two local rinks: Schenley and Hunt Armory. Since both rinks offer skate rentals, it’s easier for people to join. Our older members will help teach the newer ones, so it’s a great way to bring everyone together,” Weiner said.

Team bonding is a highlight for many members, who describe the group as “tight-knit”.

“One of my favorite parts is the team bonding. You spend so much time together — whether it’s driving to competitions, getting ready at the rink or helping each other with costumes and hair,” said Neubert.

This year, the club saw more sign-ups than ever, which has prompted some changes.

“I feel like this club is my baby, since I was there when Pitt’s first figure skating club began,” Weiner said. “This year feels different because we’re focusing more on the social aspect.”

To accommodate the influx of members — which totals to around 90 — the club is creating more on-campus events to foster a sense of community.

“We’re also starting a ‘big-little’ system to help newer members connect with older ones. It’s a way for new members to have a resource, not just for skating, but for anything Pitt-related,” Weiner said.

The club has big goals this year, including qualifying for Nationals. Club vice president Navya Reddy shared some of the objectives at hand.

“One of our main goals is to continue growing the club while keeping that sense of community. We want everyone to feel included, whether they’re here to compete or just have fun,” Reddy said. “And of course, we’re aiming to qualify for Nationals — we’ve been so close in the past.”

Reddy also gave advice for anyone thinking about joining the club.

“I’d say just go for it. Whether you’ve been skating for years or have never stepped foot on the ice, we’re here to help,” Reddy said. “The club is really open to everyone, and it’s a great way to meet new people and be part of a community. Don’t be afraid to try something new.”

The club holds its practices at 6 a.m. at off-campus rinks and travels for weekend-long competitions. Three upcoming competitions are scheduled — Nov. 8-10 at the University of Pennsylvania, Feb. 21-23 again at UPenn, and March 14-16 at the University of Delaware.