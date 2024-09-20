Police blotter: Sept. 13 – Sept. 17

Friday, September 13

An officer took a report regarding a retail theft at the University Store on Fifth. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report of a hit and run of an attended vehicle at Clapp Hall. Investigation pending.

Saturday, September 14

An individual reported criminal mischief at Hillman Library. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report of a hit and run at the Petersen Sports Complex. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted Allied Security with a student who jumped onto the football field at Acrisure Stadium. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a cup holder at Heinz Field. Investigation pending.

One citation was issued for defiant trespass at McCormick Hall.

One person was arrested for disorderly conduct, evading arrest, possession of a false ID and showing a false ID to law enforcement at the BQ lot.

Sunday, September 15

One citation was issued for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B.

One citation was issued for public drunkenness at the 200 block of Atwood Street.

One citation was issued for underage drinking at The Bridge on Forbes.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of clothing at the South Police Substation. Investigation pending.

One citation was issued for underage drinking at the Petersen Events Center.

Monday, September 16

An officer took a report of a hit and run of an unattended vehicle. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report of a hit and run of an unattended vehicle at the Old Cemetery Lot.

One person was arrested for terroristic threats at the Public Safety Building.

An officer took a report regarding institutional vandalism at The Eatery. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding a theft from a vehicle at the Old Cemetery lot. Investigation pending.

One person was issued a citation arrest for criminal trespass at Bouquet and Sennott streets.

Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment report at the 400 block of Semple Street.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an electric scooter at the Chevron Science Center. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, September 17

Pitt police assisted City police with a male with a gun at the 3300 block of Niagara Street.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an electric scooter at Forbes and Atwood. Investigation pending.