Police blotter: Sept. 19 – Sept. 25

Thursday, September 19

An officer took a report regarding damage to a bicycle at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.

Friday, September 20

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking.

An officer took a report regarding an access device fraud at Posvar Hall and the Forbes Quad. Investigation pending.

A Pitt police officer assisted City police with a criminal mischief at Fifth Avenue and Lytton Avenue.

Pitt police made one summons arrest for defiant trespass at the Cathedral of Learning.

An officer confiscated a fake ID in a recovered wallet at the Chevron Science Center.

Saturday, September 21

Pitt police made two citation arrests for defiant trespass.

Pitt police assisted City police with an assault at Fifth Avenue and Oakland Avenue.

Sunday, September 22

Pitt police arrested five people for aggravated assault, evading arrest or detention on foot, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B.

Monday, September 23

An officer took a report regarding a criminal mischief at Posvar Hall and Forbes Quad. Investigation pending.

A campus security authority reported a stalking at various buildings on campus.

Tuesday, September 24

An officer took a report regarding a harassment in The Eatery. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, September 25

An officer took a report regarding graffiti. Investigation pending.