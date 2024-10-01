Batter up!: MLB playoffs are here and TPN Sports are ready for the action

Phillies cage the Tigers in a gentleman’s sweep // Aidan Kasner

Ah, yes — the MLB playoffs are finally here. Almost a month of high-intensity baseball is right under our noses, and the pool of teams in this year’s race is fierce.

There are a few clubs that I think stand above the rest. In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies look strong. Philly has the starpower to go all the way, although tough competition like the Los Angeles Dodgers poses a major threat. But it’s Red October, and I am not sure anything can stand in the way of the Fightins on their way to the World Series.

On the American League’s side, I like Detroit. This might seem like a crazy pick, but the Tigers are hot, and we’ve all seen how momentum can take teams through the playoffs.

Just two years ago the Phillies, who came into the Wild Card game hot, fought through the NL side of the playoff bracket. The year after, the Diamondbacks and Rangers did the same thing — and they met each other in the World Series. Each year we see the same tried and true tale again, and I won’t be the one to go against history. It’s hard to bet against the Yankees and Guardians, though, and October could shake out in many different ways.

When Philly and Detroit meet in the World Series, I’ll take the Phils in 5. A gentleman’s sweep is fitting for a David and Goliath — underdog vs powerhouse matchup.

Dodgers take the Yankees in six // Matthew Scabilloni

Playoff baseball is arguably the most enjoyable of the American “Big Four” postseasons. Even with the new pitch clock, it feels like there are hours of anticipation between each pitch. One mistake pitch by a pitcher is the difference between a win and a loss in these games.

As a Pirates fan, I miss that feeling — thanks, Bob Nutting, Ben Cherington and Derek Shelton.

But I’m not here to discuss my misery. I want to preview who I think will hold the World Series trophy.

I have the Dodgers defeating the Yankees in the World Series this season. I know, it’s not a bold take to have the two No.1 seeds in the World Series, but this is the season the playoffs go “chalk.”

No other lineups in the playoffs can keep up with these two teams. A lineup of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman? Good luck, National League. A lineup of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton in the five-hole? Good luck, American League.

These two teams are on a course to meet in the World Series and I believe the rotation the Dodgers have is too much for the Bronx Bombers.

Padres best the Orioles in five // Dan Adeyemi

Looking ahead to the 2024 World Series, I predict the San Diego Padres will face the Baltimore Orioles, with the Padres emerging victorious in five games.

A key factor in San Diego’s success is the addition of Dylan Cease, whose dominant fastball and ability to rack up strikeouts have bolstered their rotation. With Cease joining Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish, the Padres now boast a pitching staff capable of shutting down any lineup in the postseason.

On the other side, the Baltimore Orioles have also made major improvements, particularly with the addition of veteran pitcher Zach Eflin and their ace, Corbin Burnes. Burnes has been electric all season, solidifying himself as one of the best in the league, while Eflin has provided stability and leadership to the Orioles’ rotation. Their strong arms have been critical to Baltimore’s resurgence in the American League.

However, the Padres’ combination of postseason experience, their relentless lineup featuring Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr. and the ace-level dominance of Cease will give them the edge. In a hard-fought series, I believe San Diego will overpower the Orioles and secure its first-ever World Series title.