Pitt women’s soccer makes history with win over Clemson

Pitt women’s soccer left its past three games winless despite generously outshooting each competition. The Panthers’ inability to get a goal in early ACC play has taken a toll on the team’s record, but that changed Thursday night.

On the warm fall evening at Ambrose Urbanic Field, Pitt (8-3-2, 2-2-1 ACC) crushed Clemson (5-5-2, 0-4 ACC) 4-1, beating the team for the first time in program history. The last time the Panthers hosted the Tigers, Pitt made history with a 0-0 draw, the first time it earned a tie or win against Clemson. Pitt hasn’t scored against the Tigers since 2020, but the four-year scoreless drought came to an end in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Senior forward Samiah Phiri started Pitt off with the first shot on goal in the ninth minute of play, which was saved. Senior midfielder Keera Melenhorst fired one to the back of the net off the rebound, and Pitt ended its four-year goal drought against Clemson.

Pitt rode its momentum when senior midfielder Ellie Coffield sent one deep to sophomore midfielder Deborah Abiodun down in Clemson territory. Abiodun sent it to the bottom right corner of the net, and Pitt led 2-0. After missing six games due to injury, this was Abiodun’s first mark on the score sheet.

“It felt like last season,” Abiodun said. “I wasn’t expecting to score … it’s such a privilege to make the seniors proud. They really wanted to have a win against Clemson.”

Clemson had a chance to retaliate late in the second half. After a Pitt turnover, Tiger purple surrounded senior goalkeeper Ellie Breech. Pitt’s defense recovered in time to block the shot, and Pitt took back possession.

Senior forward Sarah Schupansky took a shot on the last drive of the half, but Clemson goalkeeper sophomore Nona Reason made her fourth save of the game. Pitt went into the locker rooms at the half 2-0 with the lead in both shots and goals for the first time in three games.

Pitt’s energy rolled into the second half. Schupansky started with an attempt to tie her own school record in assists with a cross to Phiri. Phiri then headed the ball over the top bar of the net, and the Panthers moved on to find another chance.

Phiri found her opportunity in the 61st minute. In a two on two battle 10 yards from the goal, Phiri bested the Tiger defender and put one in the back left corner of the net. The Panthers extended their lead to 3-0.

Adopting the habits of Clemson’s physicality, the Panthers fouled a considerable amount facing a team ranked No. 4 in fouls. Pitt had 11 fouls, three accredited to Abiodun. Pitt tallied three yellow cards in the matchup as well with one each to Abiodun, fifth year midfielder Chloe Minas and Phiri. Associate head coach Ben Waldrum prepared his team ahead of time for the physicality of the matchup.

“They’re a pressing team,” Waldrum said. “When you have the ball, they want to put numbers around you … it’s more of us not really focusing so much on what they’re doing but focusing on what we want to execute.”

Clemson returned a goal late in the second half when Christian Brathwaite shot one past Breech. This was the team’s first and only shot on goal of the night. Pitt went shot for shot a minute later when Schupansky put one in the top left of the net and extended their lead 4-1.

The horn sounded, and Pitt beat Clemson for the first time in program history. The win also marked Breech’s record for the most wins in goal. Her hard work in net started in her first year at Pitt and paid off against Clemson.

“It’s just the culmination of a lot of hard work which makes it that much more satisfying,” Breech said. “I want to keep the wins going and keep the record growing.”