Police blotter: Oct. 4 – Oct. 8

Friday, October 4

An officer took a report regarding an electric scooter at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.

Saturday, October 5

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a laptop at Langley Hall. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding a retail theft at the Book Center. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding graffiti at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Sunday, October 6

An officer issued a citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower A.

Pitt police assisted City police with an assault on Ward Street.

An officer took a report regarding a hit and run. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with the theft of three electric scooters.

Monday, October 7

A campus security authority reported a fondling at Sutherland Hall.

An officer took a report regarding a hit and run at the Old Cemetery Lot. Investigation pending.

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Litchfield Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Tuesday, October 8

Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment report at the Public Safety Building.

An individual reported a rape at Irvis Hall. Investigation pending.

An individual reported the theft of his e-scooter at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.