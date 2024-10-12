Pitt’s Turning Point chapter disbands due to disagreement over viral video

The Pitt College Republicans executive board announced that Pitt’s chapter of Turning Point USA was disbanded in an email sent to about 400 students and community members on Wednesday afternoon.

In a message sent to an email list gathered at the Charlie Kirk event three weeks ago, the College Republicans executive board said Pitt’s TPUSA chapter was disbanded “about a week or two ago” due to “a myriad of factors.”

Josh Minsky, president of Pitt College Republicans and previous vice president of Pitt’s Turning Point chapter, said he and other chapter officers resigned after Kirk posted a video of a girl seemingly exposing her breast while debating Kirk at the September event on Pitt’s campus.

“I think what Turning Point USA did was abhorrent,” Minsky said. “Whether or not she did [expose herself], it obviously wasn’t intentional. I think that’s pretty disgusting and despicable, and I strongly condemn Turning Point. We’ve sent Turning Point requests to take down the video.”

“While it hurts to lose a club like this on campus, we at the Pitt College Republicans still stand committed to preserving free speech, open discussion and conservative values on campus,” the email read. “Your beliefs are welcome on campus, and you deserve a club that allows you to openly talk about your opinions without being attacked for them.”

The organization had hosted a number of controversial right-wing speakers in recent years, including Candace Owens, Riley Gaines and James O’Keefe, among others. Student organizations frequently protested Turning Point events.