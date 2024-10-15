Pitt defensive standouts went Bear hunting against Cal

In 1982, “Jack and Diane” by John Mellencamp topped the charts and Pitt’s 6-0 football team featured three future Pro Football Hall of Famers in Jimbo Covert, Bill Fralic and Dan Marino. Now, the Panthers are headed to their second and final bye week of the season undefeated for the first time since then — and most of the credit should go to the defense.

Against California, Pitt’s defense played with high energy the entire game, finishing the contest with six sacks and 11 tackles for a loss.

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jimmy Scott put up an especially strong performance. After recording one sack in the first five games of the season, Scott had three sacks for a total loss of 17 yards on Saturday afternoon.

“Last week I left some plays on the field against UNC,” Scott said. “Just had to make sure I was there this time.”

When it comes to the defensive line as a group, Scott has a team-first mentality.

“It is kind of just like this unselfish mentality,” Scott said. “You know, we rotate a lot, we play a lot of guys just knowing that everybody’s going to get their play or have their game. Today was mine. Next week, it might be somebody else.”

Scott was not the only defensive star for the Panthers. Sophomore linebacker Braylan Lovelace started the game after sophomore Rasheem Biles was ruled out ahead of the matchup.

He took the appointment in stride and made an immediate impact on the field with seven total tackles, including three sacks.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi praised Lovelace’s ability to step up when the team needed him.

“Braylan had played well…He needed that for his confidence,” Narduzzi said.

Lovelace was grateful for the opportunity to come in and show what a difference he could make. The standout performer knew he was ready to make the most of his situation.

“We’re always known for situations like that,” Lovelace said. “You know that we like the pressure. Pressure makes diamonds.”

Pitt’s linebackers, known as “The Sharks,” fired on all cylinders Saturday, wreaking havoc for the opposing offense and helping the blue and gold to a crucial victory.

“It’s blood in the water, you know?” Lovelace said. “All three of them [sophomore Kyle Louis, Biles and graduate student Brandon George], those guys are great linebackers. You know, I feel that we got the best linebacker corps in the nation, and I feel that we will keep doing our rest of the season.”

When it was all over, the Panthers’ defense shined. Although they were unable to force any turnovers, Pitt’s defense made their presence known with 44 tackles, six sacks and 11 tackles for a loss.

While it was a rough week for the offense, Pitt’s defense was able to pick up the pieces and get them bowl eligible as soon as they possibly could. While the offense was not as efficient as usual, the defensive performance was welcomed.

Pitt now gets a much-needed bye week following its 6-0 start and 2-0 ACC start to its conference slate. Pitt’s next game will be on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m., hosting Syracuse.