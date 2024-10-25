Pitt football dominated Orange on and off the field, on all sides of the ball

En route to their seventh win of the season, Pitt blew the breaks off Syracuse 41-13 on Thursday night in a game that showcased what a nationally ranked Pitt football team can do.

Sharks had Acrisure on lockdown

On Thursday night, a defense that, early in the season, was labeled as a potential problem to the team’s success, lit up a very good ‘Cuse offense.

Coming into this game, the Orange were only 5.5 point underdogs, led by a once Heisman contending quarterback. This defense is legit and owned a solid ACC rival offense by picking up five interceptions, three returned for scores.

Throughout the game, Pitt’s defensive “sharks,” were all over the field. Tackles, sacks, pass breakups and big defensive stands held the game together and made an offense that was originally said to contribute to a 62.5 overall point total, scrape together a measly 13.

I truly believe that with the way this defense is playing, there are innumerable possibilities when it comes to the ceiling the Panthers have. There is not a single offense in the country that would not at least struggle with the current state of the Pitt defense.

Panthers need a healthy Holstein

In the game’s latter moments, redshirt first-year quarterback Eli Holstein went down with an apparent injury. As his replacement, junior quarterback Nate Yarnell slid onto the field.

Instead of running the ball and letting time drip off of the clock in a game that was practically decided, Pitt decided to throw the ball, producing back to back three and outs.

During this time, the offense did not look good. The squad looked out of sync and there was a clear lack of chemistry between the team and its leader under center. In order to stay competitive for the rest of the season and fulfill the expectation they have set for themselves, the Panthers need a healthy Holstein at the forefront of the attack.

Offensive play calling is sound

At the beginning of the season, a story line shaping the year was new offensive coordinator Kade Bell. Since his adoption of the blue and gold offense, the team is unbeaten and proves week in and week out that it can score when necessary.

On Thursday, the defense set Holstein and company up in a comfortable position for most of the game, and there was no real sense of urgency when it came to finding the endzone. Despite this, the quarterback connected with a receiver twice for a score, both times in plays that were at least 20 yards.

The Panthers showing the nation that they are not afraid to take shots and work through the air raid is a good thing and should prove as helpful as they forge through the rest of their ACC schedule.

Holstein showed off his legs on some designed run options, finding success in yardage and solidifying himself as a dual threat quarterback.

Pitt can not get complacent

While the Panthers sit at 7-0, their hardest tests are yet to come. A ranked SMU squad sits at the end of next week, with Clemson, Louisville and Boston College waiting in the wings. The Panthers are undoubtedly set up for a nice shot at the ACC championship, but the next five weeks are not easy, especially without a bye week to ease the pain.

SMU is ranked No. 22 in the country, and Clemson is a top ten team that rises up the ranks week after week. While Louisville and Boston College are unranked, they have graced the AP Poll already in this season and are each good teams that have held their own against big programs this year.

The unbeaten Panthers have five weeks to go and hope to continue their historic season while making a run at the ACC championship and even the College Football Playoff.