Take Four | Sports across the country heat up as fall progresses

Ricard Puig key for LA Galaxy to win MLS Cup // Joshua Prescott

After a stuttering start in the Western Conference, LA Galaxy picked up a hot streak of form, finishing in the top two on decision day. To win the MLS Cup, the Galaxy must upend a star-studded Inter Miami, owned by former LA star David Beckham.

Ricard Puig spearheaded the five-time champions’ form with 11 goals and assists in his last nine MLS games. Puig moved to LA to prove his worth and is showing signs of the highly touted prospect he once was before falling out of favor at Barcelona.

Averaging 2.4 successful dribbles a game and 86.0 accurate passes per 90, Puig controls the midfield for LA – characteristic of most La Masia exports. With 13 goals, however, he’s found a goalscoring touch that could propel the Galaxy to MLS glory.

Riqui has proved he can perform in big games, grabbing two assists and a goal in the Galaxy’s remontada against rivals Los Angeles FC. The midfield maestro will prove integral in the MLS Cup Playoffs, and LA will have a home-field advantage against Colorado in the first round.

Puig’s performances may spark interest from clubs worldwide, with the third-highest average rating in the league — 8.09. Puig has expressed an ambition of returning to Europe but stressed an intention to make an impact with LA Galaxy. Seizing silverware off of favorites Inter Miami may provide the legacy Puig wants to leave.

DeShon Elliott is Steelers’ MVP on defense so far // Alex Kiger

It’s hard to shine in a defense that features TJ Watt, Cameron Heyward and others, but safety DeShon Elliott is making his case for defensive MVP in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bringing him in via free agency was by far the best acquisition that Steelers general manager Omar Khan made in the offseason, and it isn’t particularly close. The 27-year-old is dominant on the field, and he has the numbers to back it up. Elliott leads the team in both solo tackles, with 33, and combined tackles with 51. He also has recorded a pair of tackles for loss and is one of four Steelers to have a fumble recovery.

While his devastating hits and solid coverage will dominate his highlight reel, Elliott is also an incredibly smart player. After teammate Beanie Bishop caught his second interception in Pittsburgh’s Sunday night victory over the New York Jets, Elliott was able to direct traffic for Bishop, waving him all the way to the other side of the field. Had Davante Adams not caught him at the very last second, Bishop would have scored a pick-six thanks to Elliott’s advice.

In a year where the safety position has caught the injury bug, and we aren’t seeing as many splash plays from Pittsburgh’s biggest name in the secondary, Minkah Fitzpatrick, it’s thrilling to see Elliott playing as well as he is right now.

He’s playing at an All-Pro level for the Steelers and is worth far more than they paid him in the offseason.

Can Russell Wilson continue to appease whiny Steelers fans? // Camille de Jesus

This past weekend, many Steelers fans eagerly awaited the “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Jets. For the first time this season, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson would take to the field in hopes of providing a new face of success to the Steeler offense. The first seven weeks were led by former Bears quarterback, Justin Fields, who many fans felt wasn’t the right fit for a winning team.

Wilson looked like a promising substitution Sunday night, making 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown and a one-yard sneak, carrying the Steelers to a win and a 5-2 record — tied for first in the AFC North. One question still remains, though. How long can he appease Steelers fans?

Growing up a Steelers fan, there’s a lot of good to be said about the fanbase as a whole, but one thing they do best is complain. Steelers fans are not known to give a little grace, and I doubt Russell Willson will prove as the exception. How long will he survive in the pocket before fans find something about him to nitpick?

When the time comes, will he be able to handle the pressure and carry this team to the postseason? Or will he crack under the weight of an unhappy fanbase?

Los Angeles and New York in the World Series is a timeless classic // Sean McQuillan

Think about the rivalry and stakes at hand. The Dodgers and the Yankees have met each other in the World Series many times through decades of MLB postseasons. Judge against Ohtani, the two presumed Most Valuable Player award recipients for the regular season, are facing off on the biggest stage.

Both teams head into this matchup as the No. 1 team in their respective leagues, and the history of this head-to-head runs deep. Since 1941, Los Angeles and New York have met each other for 11 different meetings.

Isn’t this crazy for sports fans?