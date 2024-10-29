Pitt athletics brings treats and tricks this Halloween

As Halloween creeps closer, the time for candy, costumes and frights is right around the corner. This Thursday, the tradition will live on as kids dress up and go door to door asking the infamous question — trick or treat?

Whether you’re dressing up as a witch, ghost or even a panther, the hope is always stuffing your bag with a treat rather than a trick. With that said, here are some of Pitt athletics’ tricks and treats during this spooky season.

Treat: Pitt football still undefeated

One of the best treats this season lies with the current undefeated Panther football team. For the first time since 1982, Pitt has worked its way to a 7-0 record and is one of the eight FBS teams left with a perfect record.

With wins against rivals like West Virginia and conference matchups against Cal, UNC and Syracuse, Pitt has proven it’s ready for any haunting challenge this season offers. The first 7-0 record in more than 40 years is almost as exciting as receiving a full-sized chocolate bar.

Trick: Pitt football underdogs in next matchup

Pitt’s trick this Halloween is the current 7 1/2 point odds in favor of SMU over the Panthers this weekend. Pitt will travel to Dallas, Texas, this Saturday for their first ranked matchup of the year in hopes of a win and a chance at 8-0. Many seem to label Pitt as the underdog going into this matchup even though Pitt currently sits two spots ahead of SMU in the AP Poll.

This point spread even comes after Pitt’s blowout win against Syracuse this past weekend, in contrast to SMU’s nail-biting overtime one-point win over unranked Duke. Overall, it’s a strange and eerie prediction based on the recent performance of both teams.

Treat: Pitt volleyball on top of the world

Another treat this fall is the Pitt women’s volleyball team’s current spot at No. 1 in the nation. With their current record of 19-1, the Panthers are on a roll, taking down several ranked opponents like No. 3 Penn State and No. 4 Louisville.

As they inch closer to the postseason and 2024 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball tournament, predictions put Pitt as a No. 1 seed going into the tournament. It doesn’t get much sweeter than that.

Trick and Treat: AD chaos

A trick this season came with the abrupt termination of former Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke. After being hired in 2017, Lyke’s eight years as the Director of Athletics came to a halt this September when news began circulating that she had been fired by the university during the fall semester.

This came as a surprise to many, as sports such as men’s and women’s soccer, football and wrestling saw significant success under her, and she was crucial in overseeing the addition of women’s lacrosse to Pitt athletics in 2020. What could have been a scary situation has since been resolved with the introduction of Allen Greene, who began as the new athletic director just last week.

As the Halloween festivities unfold, the excitement extends beyond just costumes and candy. Pitt athletics adds an extra layer of thrill to the season. With a few treats and a trick, Pitt is sure to deliver ecstasy and anxiety to fans this fall season. Happy Halloween!