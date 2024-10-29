City Couture | Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

We all know and love the iconic “Welcome back to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.” However, this year, it was different than we have seen before.

The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came as a surprise to me. I did not see much marketing or press prior to the show. I expected to see a significant amount of marketing because this is the first show since 2018. It was canceled due to a massive plummet in viewership — from over 10 million viewers per show to just above three million — as well as claims of misogyny and a lack of inclusion and diversity within the company.

Subsequently, people were shocked that the fashion show was reairing, but still had a sense of excitement, referring to it as their “Superbowl.”

In May 2024, Victoria’s Secret announced that the show would be making its comeback this fall. Victoria’s Secret claimed that this show would represent who they are and what they stand for as a brand now, according to Saba Hamedy from NBC News.

As promised, this fashion show was significantly different from those we have seen in the past. However, this was not in all of the best ways. Viewers noticed the lack of glamorous angel wings, voluminous blowouts and pink-striped branding. Missing these iconic elements that take part in the “wow factor” of past fashion shows was a massive letdown for fans. People are speculating these changes were made due to a lower budget.

However, the lack of fabulous wings and massive hair did not distract from the fact that the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Angels were more inclusive in age and body types. We saw Tyra Banks walk the runway at 50 years old. Additionally, we saw transgender models such as Valentina Sampaio. We also saw models representing women with curves, such as Ashley Graham, Devyn Garcia and Paloma Elsesser, walking the runway. This was a refreshing look for Victoria’s Secret and allowed them to break away from the exclusivity claims.

Overall, I think this fashion show was exactly what Victoria’s Secret needed to put themselves back on the map and break away from the harmful image they were portraying.





