Pitt volleyball star Torrey Stafford enters Transfer Portal

Pitt volleyball star sophomore outside hitter Torrey Stafford put her name in the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday.

On3 Sports reporter Talia Goodman was the first to report that Stafford entered the Transfer Portal and a Pitt athletics spokesperson confirmed the report.

The reason for Stafford putting her name in the Transfer Portal has yet to be announced, but it is possibly due to a variety of things going on with the changing landscape of collegiate athletics.

Stafford was an AVCA First-Team All American in 2024 and was a First-Team All-ACC selection in both 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, Stafford had one of the best hitting percentages among all pin hitters in the NCAA. The .358 hitting percentage Stafford finished the 2024 season with was fifth best among all pin hitters in the NCAA and second among all Power Five pin hitters.

Stafford also collected 400 kills in her sophomore campaign along with 252 digs and 67 blocks. In Stafford’s Pitt career, she has totaled 772 kills, 140 blocks and 454 digs.

The Torrance, California native will be one of the most sought after players in the NCAA Transfer Portal. USC, less than a 30 minute drive from Stafford’s hometown, is one of her possible destinations. Penn State and Louisville are two other schools that seem like possible destinations for the former Pitt star player.

Pitt will either have to replace Stafford by recruiting in the NCAA Transfer Portal themselves or incoming first-year outside hitter Samara Coleman will have to make a huge impact in her first-year season.

The Panthers already brought in two transfers this offseason with former Florida State libero Emery Dupes who has one more season of eligibility remaining and former Illinois setter Brooke Mosher who also has one more season of eligibility remaining.

Dupes and Mosher are both expected to battle for starting positions in the 2025 season.

Stafford’s departure marks the most decorated Pitt volleyball player to leave the program with eligibility remaining. Stafford is also the first Pitt volleyball player to enter the Transfer Portal this offseason.