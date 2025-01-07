Pitt men’s basketball takes on star-studded Duke

In a potential preview of the ACC Championship, Pitt men’s basketball will travel to Durham, North Carolina, on Tuesday night to take on No. 4 Duke.

Both teams started the season strong and are highly favored to make it to the NCAA tournament by most pollsters and metrics. Pitt comes into the game having won its first three ACC matchups by an average of 10 points. Meanwhile, Duke comes in on an eight-game win streak, which included a win over No. 2 Auburn.

In the Panthers’ most recent trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium, Blake Hinson went perfect from 3-point land and went viral for his iconic stare-down of the Cameron Crazies, as Pitt pulled the upset.

The key to this game for Pitt is to utilize its experience against Duke’s lineup. As is common, the Blue Devils boast the nation’s best recruiting class, highlighted by No. 1 prospect Cooper Flagg. The former McDonald’s All-American is as good as advertised, as he leads his team in points, rebounds and assists.

Kon Kneuppel and Tyrese Proctor, who both average over 10 points per game, join Flagg in the backcourt.

In addition to its talent, Duke’s biggest strength is its lineup’s size and length. All five of Duke’s starting lineup stands at 6-foot-5 or above, which can make things tricky for the Pitt lineup.

Duke is sixth in the country in points allowed per game at 59.2, and analytics website KenPom lists its defensive efficiency as third-best in the nation. Duke’s defense and length could provide problems for the Panthers’ offense, which is dangerous given the Blue Devils’ strong offensive capabilities.

Pitt’s saving grace is its backcourt of sophomore Jaland Lowe and senior Ishmael Leggett. The tandem combine for over 35 points per game. Lowe is adept at dealing the ball to teammates, averaging over six assists per game. Both players also contributed well in Pitt’s upset over Duke last season, with both players scoring in the double figures. While those two are the key contributors, they may need some help to escape Cameron with a win.

Junior forward Cameron Corhen will play a huge role in this game given Duke’s length. Corhen averages over 10 points and five rebounds per game this season and has provided the Panthers with consistent scoring in the paint which was sorely needed last season.

The rest of Pitt’s rotation has taken turns on who gets to have the big night. Guillermo Diaz Graham, Brandin “Beebah” Cummings and Zack Austin have all pitched in great performances throughout the season, so at least one of them will need to bring his best to Durham.

One interesting stat to look for throughout the game is the rebound margin. Pitt is 11-0 when outrebounding its opponent, 0-2 when it loses the margin, and 1-0 when it ties its opponent in rebounding margin.

The loss against Mississippi State was especially brutal, with a minus 22 in the rebound margin. Last year, the Panthers got nine offensive rebounds in their upset of the Blue Devils and outscored Duke in the paint 32-18.

Duke’s size, talent and elite defense could create a problem for the Panthers, which will take another legendary performance to overcome. But Pitt’s experience in this venue, offensive efficiency and depth can balance the scales in its favor.

I believe that Duke will ultimately pull it off, but a Pitt upset is not out of the realm of possibility, and the final result will be a lot closer than the 13.5-line oddsmakers have created.

Final Score: Duke 78, Pitt 72.