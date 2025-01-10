Police blotter: Jan. 1 – Jan. 8

Wednesday, January 1
Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic disturbance at the Wyndham Pittsburgh University Center.
Thursday, January 2
Pitt police assisted City police with a report regarding criminal mischief and trespassing on the 3600 block of Fifth Avenue.
Friday, January 3
Pitt police conducted a warrant arrest in the Litchfield Tower lobby.
An officer took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at the Law School. Investigation pending.
Saturday, January 4
Pitt police reported nothing in its crime log.
Sunday, January 5
Pitt police reported nothing in its crime log.
Monday, January 6
An officer took a report regarding a criminal mischief at the Darragh Street Apartments. Investigation pending.
An officer took a report regarding the theft of salt at College Garden Apartments. Investigation pending.
Pitt police assisted another agency with a vehicle accident report.
Tuesday, January 7
Pitt police conducted a warrant arrest at Posvar Hall.
An officer took a report regarding harassment at The Eatery. Investigation pending.
Wednesday, January 8
Pitt police conducted a warrant arrest at the Litchfield Tower lobby.
Pitt police assisted the University of Louisiana Tech with an investigation.
A student reported the theft of their wallet at the Field House. Investigation pending.