The Pitt News

Police blotter: Jan. 1 – Jan. 8

By News Editors
January 10, 2025
Wednesday, January 1

Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic disturbance at the Wyndham Pittsburgh University Center.

Thursday, January 2

Pitt police assisted City police with a report regarding criminal mischief and trespassing on the 3600 block of Fifth Avenue.

Friday, January 3

Pitt police conducted a warrant arrest in the Litchfield Tower lobby.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at the Law School. Investigation pending.

Saturday, January 4

Pitt police reported nothing in its crime log.

Sunday, January 5

Pitt police reported nothing in its crime log.

Monday, January 6

An officer took a report regarding a criminal mischief at the Darragh Street Apartments. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of salt at College Garden Apartments. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted another agency with a vehicle accident report.

Tuesday, January 7

Pitt police conducted a warrant arrest at Posvar Hall.

An officer took a report regarding harassment at The Eatery. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, January 8

Pitt police conducted a warrant arrest at the Litchfield Tower lobby.

Pitt police assisted the University of Louisiana Tech with an investigation.

A student reported the theft of their wallet at the Field House. Investigation pending.

