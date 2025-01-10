Pitt men’s basketball looks to soar back into win column against Louisville

On Saturday, Pitt men’s basketball (12-3, ACC 3-1) hosts Louisville (11-5, ACC 4-1) at noon in the Petersen Events Center. With both teams holding just a singular conference loss to their names, and with Louisville one spot above Pitt on the ACC standings, this game is a leap-frog opportunity for the Panthers to hop up the conference rankings.

The game stands as a massive chance for the Panthers to prove that their most recent loss to No. 4 Duke will not define them, and that they are apt to compete at the forefront of the ACC.

Only 20 spots differentiate the two teams in the NET rank, but the Panthers sit in front in both offensive and defensive efficiency. By the numbers, they are undoubtedly better than the Cardinals, but they will need to prove this with their on-court play and can’t solely rely on statistics to do the talking.

Similar to Pitt, ranked opponents have ousted Louisville — all five Cardinal losses coming at the hands of the nation’s top dogs. So while its record does not look the cleanest, remember that Louisville’s losses come from the best of the best.

Pitt currently holds a five-game winning streak on Louisville, and on Saturday, it will hope to notch their sixth consecutive win after a 86-59 win in the teams’ last matchup.

A statement win is what the team desperately needs. Currently on the cusp of a AP Top-25 national ranking, putting the nation on notice could bolster Pitt back into the elite class of teams.

With senior guard Damian Dunn back in uniform and one game under his belt since coming back from injury, seeing the experienced transfer leader back in the starting lineup could prove a big improvement for Pitt’s offense coming off of a game where lack of offense highlighted a key aspect in the 29-point loss.

Watch out for Cardinal senior guard Chucky Hepburn — one of the best backcourt players in the nation who averages 15.1 points per game. Hepburn shoots 43.9% on an average of 33.1 minutes per game. The Wisconsin transfer also leads the team in assists and steals. Shutting down Louisville’s star is they key to controlling the game, and the Panthers’ guards need to prioritize this on the defensive end of the floor. 247Sports praises Hepburn for his ability to get downhill and score in the paint — a job for junior forward Cameron Corhen who has exemplified nothing short of solid defense so far this season with just under a block and a steal per game.

I predict a close matchup in the first half and potentially into the earlier parts of the second, although I believe if Pitt can control Hepburn and force Louisville to put the game in the hands of another Cardinal, it will fare well and pick up a double-digit home win, putting them in the AP Top-25 in next week’s poll.

Watch the game on ESPN at noon or live at home in the Petersen Event Center.