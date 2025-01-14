A Good Hill to Die On // A Great Love Story

I can’t speak too heavily on the struggles of relationships, as I have been in a loving, honest relationship since I started here at Pitt. We celebrated our one-year anniversary in August — he gets two mega-thumbs-up for planning the most romantic evening. Though my love life is rainbows and sunshine, being a student does not make it easy to find Mr. Right.

College is filled with cheaters, frat bros and those purely interested in “parts” of what a relationship offers. Sometimes, it may be simple and you find the one wandering your dorm hallways. But for the majority, college is filled with a lot of heartbreak, sadness and self-discovery. No matter how you choose to spend your college years, I advise you to spend them by falling asleep warm and smiling in bed, not crying yourself to sleep.

We cannot always be in control of the professor we get for MATH 0220 or if our Dunkin’ coffee tastes like river water or pure gold, but we can choose who we love. And you should always love yourself most. Make choices that you feel morally right about. Laugh loudly and fall a thousand times, but never stop getting up.

Love is full of ups and downs. But you do not have to find the perfect love, whether it be romantic or friendly, in your four years here. I know many emphasize that college is the best years of your life, but it is a very short time in your life. Love does always come.

My mom said to me before break, “If you love something and let it go and it comes back to you, it is truly yours.” That something can be anything — living or inanimate — but we have to learn that love is a feeling not a physical thing you must grasp.

Yes, the college hill, filled with late nights during finals week at Hillman or with your besties exploring the city may sound fun, but it is no hill you want to die on, especially when so young. They are the best years of your life because you can roll down that hill over and over and get right back up with only a scrap.

I cannot give you relationship advice — I am not a counselor — or advice on how to navigate college. I am still lost in Cathy, and I have not experienced enough to speak about love. I do know, however, that it is hard to love another or an experience when you cannot love yourself. The purest form of love comes from within. Relationships are scary and nerve-racking, but by building inner love and confidence, everything else will fall into place.

I can speak from my experience and tragedies of 2024 that life is not easy. Life beats on you more than rock-em-sock-em robots being played by a toddler. Love makes life a little easier to swallow. I know it’s too simple and sometimes unachievable. I have my bad days and really great days, but each day I surround myself with love. Whether it be my favorite lunch, the people I love or spending a little me time, I can love myself.

I am grateful for the man who makes me smile, and I believe with time and reflection, everyone will find simple love.






