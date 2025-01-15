All about the 412’s finest debated in this week’s Take 4

The transfer portal is ruining men’s college basketball // Ava Nicholas, Staff Writer

Over the past few years, the NCAA transfer portal has revolutionized college basketball. What was meant to provide student-athletes with greater freedom and opportunities has arguably become a tool that’s eroding the integrity of the sport. For Pitt basketball fans, the portal has served as both a blessing and a curse. Regardless, fans cannot ignore broader implications for college hoops.

At its core, the transfer portal allows players greater agency over their careers. However, this newfound freedom has come at the expense of team cohesion and the traditional values of building a program. Head coach Jeff Capel has utilized the portal to bring in key players who helped rejuvenate the program. Blake Hinson is a perfect example — a player who provided much-needed scoring and leadership and ultimately became a fan-favorite Pitt legend.

The revolving door of departures has disrupted the essence of college basketball, where rivalries and storylines that have developed over years of competition are slowly fading away.

The inconsistency makes it difficult for fans to form connections with players who leave after just one season. It’s no wonder tournaments like March Madness and men’s college basketball haven’t felt the same in recent years. The unpredictability of rosters and the lack of continuity makes it harder for fans to stay invested.

Meanwhile, women’s basketball has been on the rise, thanks in part to the stability and loyalty that still define many programs. Teams like USC, Iowa, UConn and South Carolina have cultivated strong identities, drawing fans to these enduring narratives.

The transfer portal isn’t inherently bad, but it needs re-evaluation. College basketball thrives on passion and tradition — elements that are undermined by a system prioritizing individual gain over collective legacy. For Pitt and programs like it, the challenge lies in leveraging the portal while preserving the spirit of the game.

Tomlin’s time has come to an end // Camille de Jesus, Staff Writer

Is it time to replace Mike Tomlin? After another disappointing first round playoff loss to the Ravens, Steeler fans across the nation are expressing their irritation with the Pittsburgh coach.

Pittsburgh has made the playoffs five times since reaching the AFC title game in the 2016 season. The team has not won a game in any of those postseason appearances. This poses the question — is it time for a new face to be at the forefront of this team?

As a lifelong Steelers fan, I recall a time listening to my father preach about the prime-time Steelers and how exciting it was to watch the team dominate the league in the early 2000s. I took his word for it, not yet understanding the game or caring too much about the outcomes.

Now, as I’ve reached the maturity level at which I care about the sport and can follow along with the game, I have yet to experience this all-thrilling Pittsburgh team I grew up hearing about and therefore think we need some change.

We’ve seen variation across all aspects of the team. New quarterbacks, new offensive coordinators, new play calls — the whole nine yards. But we’ve yet to see any change in the head coach position. Change is never easy, but that may just be what this team needs to see any further than the Wild Card round. It’s time to see someone new as the head coach of this Steelers team.

Sid-tacular! Proof Penguins Can Fly // Sean McQuillan, Staff Writer

For every Pittsburgh Penguins fan or hockey enthusiast, there are the three greats to don the black and gold — Mario Lemieux, Jaromír Jágr and now Sidney Crosby. Sure, to many sports fans, the rule of thumb is mainly to not label one as the greatest until it’s all said and done. But when you hit nearly every milestone there is to offer in the National Hockey League or your own franchise’s history, the story changes.

“The Next One” is no longer a nickname dubbed for Crosby’s talent. That nickname now labels the next record he plans on breaking. Let’s look at the past week, shall we? In this short period of time Crosby has done the following — broken the record for the most faceoff wins in NHL history against the Columbus Blue Jackets after winning his 15,183rd since the NHL started tracking the stat in the 1997-98 season, surpassing Patrice Bergeron.

He has collected his 1,643rd career point against the Edmonton Oilers, passing Hall-of-Famer Joe Sakic for ninth on the NHL’s all-time scoring list and fifth on the League’s all-time list for most points with one franchise. With 1,723 points, Penguins legend Mario “Le Magnifique” Lemieux is the next name above Crosby on the career scoring list. And lastly, he snatched an assist against the Tampa Bay Lightning which helped him tie with Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne for the 11th-most assists in NHL history with 1,040 apples.

The future bona fide first-ballot Hall-of-Famer continues to solidify his greatness as one of the greatest to ever do it, and we hockey fans get to witness these record-breaking performances for a few more years before the captain calls it quits. What’s next for the two-time Hart Memorial Trophy recipient?

Only time will tell. Maybe we even get to see the return of Playoff Crosby this season, as the Pens sit on the edge of a wild-card spot ahead of the All-Star break come February.

Tomorrow’s Golf League: Redefining the Game for a New Era // Joshua Prescott

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s involvement in the new Tomorrow’s Golf League has elicited ambivalent feelings because it is the first-ever professional indoor golfing league. The league aims to revolutionize golf with a technology-driven approach designed to attract a new generation of fans.

Tuesday’s inaugural match drew an average viewership of 919,000 on ESPN — even without Woods or McIlroy featuring — indicating the league has already managed to capture broad audience interest.

The TGL’s immersive, arena-style format further enhances its appeal, delivering a unique spectator experience. By replicating the electrifying atmosphere of iconic holes like TPC Scottsdale’s 16th across every hole, the league promises to redefine how fans engage with golf.

The TGL may also serve as a catalyst for traditional golf to appeal to a broader audience. Innovative features like the shot clock have already sparked discussions about their potential integration into conventional golf, with professionals expressing admiration for the concept.

With features like player microphones and a faster pace of play, TGL is not just reshaping how the game is played — it’s bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.