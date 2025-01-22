‘Our work is far from over’: Pitt hosts first National Day of Racial Healing event

On Tuesday afternoon, Pitt’s Center on Race and Social Problems (CRSP) invited students, faculty and community members to engage in dialogue and reflect on the joint steps needed to foster racial healing in America’s politically diverse climate.

“Understanding and Navigating Racial Anxiety: Cultivating Transformative Racial Healing,” was held in the WPU Assembly Room just one day after the 2024 presidential inauguration and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Dr. Kyaien Conner, director of CRSP, professor and associate dean for Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI), helped organize the Tuesday event. She began the day by explaining the importance of racial healing, an idea that works to mend damages caused by racism in those who have experienced it.

“Racial healing provides a pathway as individuals and communities to come together to process our experiences to share defying support and empathy and reclaim ourselves,” Conner said.

The process of healing from racially-motivated discrimination is something Conner believes is necessary in the modern day. According to Conner, focusing on the process of racial healing would contribute to the overall betterment of society.

“Racial healing is not just a moral imperative, it is a necessity for progress and the unity of our communities,” Conner explained. “It acknowledges the pain and the suffering that has been caused by racism — we begin to fully understand its historical roots and actively work together towards creating a more inclusive and equitable world.”

The National Day of Racial Healing was established in 2017 by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, a nonprofit organization, as part of their Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) efforts. This year marks the ninth annual Day of Racial Healing in academic communities across the US.

The day falls on the Tuesday after MLK Day every year to help preserve efforts for racial equality. This was Pitt’s first year holding a “Racial Healing” event, and Meghana Dodda, a senior neuroscience major, attended and noted the importance of its date.

“It’s really important to have these conversations when people are already thinking about [MLK Day],” Dodda said. “They come to the conversation with their thoughts in order because they’ve spent the day reflecting, they’ve been doing the work for themselves, and then they can show up and be an active participant in discussions like this.”

The National Day of Racial Healing is meant to usher along the ideas of Martin Luther King Jr., including civil rights and racial equality. At the event, attendants could switch tables to engage in meaningful conversation with a range of people while listening to a few speakers, encouraging them to discuss racial impacts in their personal and professional lives.

Ron Idoko, associate director of CRSP, founding director of the Racial Equity Consciousness Institute and assistant professor of social work, urged attendees to notice visions of the past and keep up important conversations of equality.

“[King’s] vision was always of a world where people could come together across their differences,” Idoko said, “and foster their beloved community where everyone can thrive. And we know that’s not inherent in our society. It has to be cultivated, which means we’ve got to learn how to talk about the barriers that get in the way.”

Conner reflected on what he believes to be the stark contrast between the ideals of King and the Trump administration, which came back into office on Monday afternoon. According to Conner, the irony of both events occurring on the same day — which has ever only happened three other times — showed the juxtaposition between Martin Luther King Jr. and Trump’s beliefs.

“One of the greatest leaders in our history, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., [his] vision really focused on building beloved communities and healing,” Conner said. “Simultaneously, we swore in a new president whose policies and rhetoric could not be more diametrically different [from King’s]. But, together, we will make it through this difficult time in our history.”

To instill hope in attendees after Inauguration Day, Conner emphasized the resilience and unity needed in navigating this challenging time.

“There are a lot of people in the world right now that are fighting very hard to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion,” Conner said. “But we know in this room that diversity is beautiful and that these diverse voices and perspectives yield true innovation and creativity and impact that would not be possible [without them].”

Daniel Abusuampeh, a graduate student and research and development assistant at CRSP, attended the Tuesday event. His personal research specializes in analyzing systems and practices that could provide better education for younger generations — something that aligned perfectly with the topics discussed at the National Day of Racial Healing.

“There is a saying that in order to make sure a tree grows straight, you have to stop tilting it when it’s very young,” Abusuampeh said. “It’s important to have the youth be involved in discussions [about] racism — as long as and as far as racism has been declared a public health crisis.”

As an educational expert, Abusuampeh believes that enhancing student learning of racism is a “very complex issue.”

“We have a lot of students going into the workforce and into the community without, or with less, knowledge about racism, even though they’re going to encounter it,” Abusuampeh said. “It’s important for them to know this, so that when they move into their workplace or their communities, they can better be prepared to engage in issues relating to racial discrimination.”

The CRSP hopes to keep the community engaged in racial acknowledgement beyond just the Day of Racial Healing event. Conner and Idoko encouraged important conversations of identity between students, faculty and community members, hoping to foster a shared sense of respect.

“It reminds us that at the end of the day, we’re all part of one race — the human race — and that we all have value,” Idoko said.

Anyone seeking help regarding race, racism or antiracism at Pitt is encouraged to visit the Center on Race and Social Problems on the 20th floor of the Cathedral, which is open year-round.