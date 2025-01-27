Opinion | My favorite albums from 2024

Many amazing albums were released in 2024 — maybe too many amazing albums. Cutting down a list and thinking of my top five favorites was really hard to do. I love music, and I listen to way too many artists and bands, but I always get excited when I find a new band to listen to. Listed are my top five favorite albums released in 2024, not in any particular order — because I think I would go crazy trying to figure out an order.

“Manning Fireworks” by MJ Lenderman

September marked the release of this album, making it “Manning Fireworks fall,” according to me and my friends. If you do not listen to MJ Lenderman, you need to start. He released his first single on Spotify called “Grief” in 2017. Following this, he released multiple EPs and albums. I personally do not think MJ Lenderman has a single bad song, and “Manning Fireworks” is a no-skip album.

My favorite song off of this album is either “On My Knees” or “Wristwatch.” Although Lenderman has great lyricism in his songs, I especially like the lyricism on this album and in these songs specifically. Some of the lyrics seem so serious, then others just seem silly. For example, in “On My Knees,” you have lines like “Burdened by those nightmares / So you may find me awake / In the dark / I consider my ark / Out the window / The bushеs shake” and also “Not to mention a threat / Of bees nests nestled in a hole in the yard / Of Travolta’s bald head.” The way these lyrics are both in the same song may seem like an odd surprise, but I think that’s what I love about his songs because he makes it work.

This album then closes with the 10-minute song “Bark at the Moon.” The first time I listened to this album all the way through, “Bark at the Moon” had me shocked. It is pretty eerie, yet so fascinating at the same time. That song on its own is enough reason to listen to this album in full.

“The Great American Bar Scene” by Zach Bryan

This album was released in July during those wet, hot, “American nights.” Zach Bryan is one of the biggest country/folk artists at this time. Every single time Bryan releases a single, EP or album, it is always a no-skip for me, and I tend to listen right away when it is released. There is something about his lyrics and the way he allows his EPs and albums to flow that is just so amazing to me.

“The Great American Bar Scene” is a 19-song album. It starts with a spoken-word poem called “Lucky Enough” and ends with “Bathwater.” This album is perfect from start to finish. I love how Bryan incorporates poems into his albums, and “Lucky Enough” was a beautiful one. This man knows how to write a good poem and song.

Bryan also released a live album called “24 (Live)” with songs from his tour dates. My favorite was his live rendition of the titular track from “The Great American Bar Scene,” because it was from the Philly date, and I also heard it in concert. Bryan never misses, and that is what makes him one of my all-time favorites.

“Tigers Blood” by Waxahatchee

Released in March, this is such a perfect springtime album. From start to finish, there are no skips. Around the time this album was released, I was not super huge on Waxahatchee. I hadn’t listened to a full album yet, but I did enjoy a few of its songs. “Tigers Blood” was the first full album that I listened to, and I was not disappointed.

If you are into an indie-rock and country-folk vibe combined, Waxahatchee is 100% for you. Also, even though this is her most recent album, if you are a first-time listener, listening to this album first is a good choice. My favorite song from this album is definitely “Bored.” The song is so insanely catchy, and when I heard it live back in August, it was such a great experience.

“Saviors” by Green Day

Released in January, I wrote a column about this album when it first came out. I said this album might be one of the best pop-punk albums of the year, and I am still sticking to that case. Pop-punk band Neck Deep also released a self-titled album in 2024 which was also fantastic and almost made it into my top five — an honorable mention goes out to them.

I will say though, the songs from “Saviors” sound so much better live than they do on the album. Green Day as a live band is just absolutely incredible. I suggest listening to “Saviors” on its own, but also listen to their live performances of the album.

When I saw Green Day live in Philly over the summer, hearing some of the “Saviors” songs live was such an awesome experience. At this show, the songs they played on this album were “Bobby Sox,” “Dilemma,” “Look Ma, No Brains!” and “The American Dream Is Killing Me.” When Green Day started releasing the singles for this album, I knew straight away that it would be one of my favorite albums of the year.

“GNX” by Kendrick Lamar

I, among many others, was super excited to hear this new Kendrick album. It is absolutely incredible. When “Not Like Us” was released back in May, Kendrick fans were excited to hear more music. It’s crazy to think that it’s been eight months since the single’s release.

When this album came out, someone told me that there were songs featuring SZA, and I was so excited to hear that. I love SZA’s music and knew that those songs were going to be wonderful. I am also so happy to see that Kendrick Lamar got some Grammy nominations, and I know for sure he’ll get some wins.

Overall, some great albums were released this year. It was a hard decision to pick my top five, but there are many reasons why these specific albums were so good to me. 2024 was a spectacular year for music, and I am excited to see what music 2025 brings us.

Have any favorite albums of 2024? Send your list to Irene at [email protected]!