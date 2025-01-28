Opinion | The Iron City Beer Sign removal represents a changing Pittsburgh

Among the snow and frigid temperatures of the Pittsburgh winter, residents discovered a big change to an important fixture within the city. The iconic Iron City sign that sat atop Mount Washington is, as of now, no more. The sign was replaced with an advertisement for Pond Lehocky, a law firm with offices in Wexford.

While it seems silly on its face, it bothered me when I read this story and saw the images. Not only did a brand that represented the city go away, but it was replaced with a brand that is not from the area and indicative of the city.

Iron City Beer, which is produced by the Pittsburgh Brewing Company and headquartered in Lawrenceville, is a staple of Pittsburgh culture. Along with its sister products, Iron City is found in nearly every bar, store and stadium in the Pittsburgh area and is closely associated with other Pittsburgh business and sports teams.

As such, a sign simply reading “Iron City Beer” that was visible from multiple areas of the city was fitting. While you may not like that it promotes drinking, especially in a city that’s somewhat known for its consumption of alcohol, it fits the city’s aesthetic and history.

This leads to my second problem and one that’s more indicative of my claim. Pond Lehocky has a location in Wexford, but it’s more closely associated with Pittsburgh’s rival within the state, Philadelphia. Pittsburgh has always had a “little brother” perception compared to Philly, so having a Pittsburgh staple replaced with a brand from the East seems disrespectful to Yinzers.

While Pond Lehocky does have firms in the Pittsburgh area, it doesn’t feel authentic to the area, especially if it’s featured prominently throughout the city. For a sign that thousands of city residents and visitors will see, it’s a little disappointing that it’s not highlighting a Pittsburgh-based company or organization, especially when it is from Pittsburgh’s biggest in-state competitor.

This situation reminds me of when Heinz Field became Acrisure Stadium several years ago. Not only did the stadium lose out on one of the most unique themes along with the iconic ketchup bottles, but it had an important piece of the city’s culture replaced by an outsider. The Michigan-based insurance company replacing possibly the most famous company from Pittsburgh was a slap in the face to many Pittsburghers, especially Steelers fans, which is why Acrisure Stadium is still referred to as Heinz Field by fans to this day.

Losing two big pieces of yinz culture to non-Pittsburgh companies shows me that Pittsburgh is losing its character and becoming a place no different than any other city in America. The Iron City sign was a small thing, sure, but it was one of the things that gave Pittsburgh its charm and set it apart. Pittsburgh is in an odd position going forward, and with the recent fiasco with US Steel and Nippon Steel, how many more Pittsburgh institutions will be lost or altered?

The world is always changing, and it seems that Pittsburgh is changing with it. The once-great city is continuing to have a diminished role in U.S. culture and economics, and the Iron City sign is sort of representative of that, no matter how silly it seems.