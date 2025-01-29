Pitt men’s basketball wins must-win game against North Carolina

Pitt men’s basketball’s matchup against North Carolina on Tuesday was a must-win for the Panthers to hear their name called on Selection Sunday. And with the Panthers’ 73-65 victory over the Tar Heels, the chance of hearing Pitt became a lot more likely.

Four Panthers reached double-digit point totals against North Carolina, but the most impressive performer for Pitt was redshirt senior forward Zack Austin who finished the day with 15 points and five blocks.

North Carolina jumped on Pitt from the start, taking an early 6-0 lead with sophomore Elliot Cadeau scoring the first four for the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels took a 13-6 lead after Cadeau — a 29% three-point shooter — made a three-point field goal. But the Panthers cut the Tar Heels lead to two after a 7-2 run after the Panthers made their first three-point field goal after missing their first shots from beyond the arc.

Pitt and North Carolina traded baskets until North Carolina had a 23-18 lead. The Panthers then went on a 6-0 run that included two blocked shots by Austin and four points by junior forward Cameron Corhen, giving Pitt its first lead of the game 24-23.

North Carolina quickly snatched its lead back going on a 15-8 run. Graduate student guard RJ Davis led the Tar Heels during the run, scoring eight points, including two three-pointers.

Davis and the Tar Heels continued to keep a steady lead over the Panthers, eventually taking a double-digit lead, leading 44-34 with 2:11 left in the first half.

But sophomore guard Jaland Lowe owned the last two minutes of the first half, going on an 8-0 run all by himself. Lowe who was shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc coming into the game, made two three-pointers and a driving layup for Pitt.

At the half, both teams shot over 50% from the field — North Carolina shot 57% and Pitt shot 52%. Lowe led the Panthers in scoring with 15 and Cadeau led the Tar Heels in scoring with nine.

The momentum Pitt built before the halftime break was all lost as North Carolina went on a 5-0 run and head coach Jeff Capel called a timeout with 18:26 left in regulation.

Capel’s timeout woke up the Panthers as they immediately responded to the 5-0 Tar Heels run with an 8-0 run led by four points from Corhen and three from graduate student guard Damian Dunn.

North Carolina then scored three quick points to take a 52-50 lead after the timeout, but once more the Panthers went on a run this time a 5-0 run that included a highlight-reel dunk from Austin and a three from junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham.

Pitt’s three-point lead was quickly taken away as North Carolina responded with a 9-2 run of their own, including five points from Davis, bringing his point total to 16 for the game.

For the first time in the second half, a team sustained its lead between two timeouts, North Carolina was the team to accomplish that feat as it led 63-59 with 6:32 left in regulation.

But the feat didn’t matter at all as Pitt went on a quick 5-0 run to take the lead back after senior guard Ishmael Leggett went two of two from the free throw line and Austin hit his second three-pointer of the game.

Cadeau immediately gave North Carolina the lead 65-64, but Austin making his third three-pointer of the game two possessions later gave Pitt a 67-65 advantage over the Tar Heels.

Austin’s heroics wouldn’t end there as he would block first-year guard Ian Jackson’s layup attempt to tie the game. On Pitt’s next possession, the Panthers found Corhen under the basket for a layup to give Pitt a four-point lead.

On the next North Carolina possession, Austin earned yet another block to seal the game for the Panthers. The High Point transfer finished with five blocks for Pitt.

Next, Pitt heads to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest on Saturday at noon, the game will air on ESPN2.

This story will be updated