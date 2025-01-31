NBA players are making noise on and off the court

The odds of joining the ranks of professional athletes are among the lowest of any industry in the world.

According to statista.com, over 536,000 boys played high school basketball in the United States during the 2023-24 season. In 2022, the NCAA reported that 5,510 men were part of Division 1 college basketball rosters. With only 60 picks in the NBA draft and the international player pool taking up more spots, the odds of becoming an NBA player have never been lower.

Naturally, people will seek other avenues in order to make a living if their basketball career doesn’t pan out. One such example is LiAngelo Ball.

LiAngelo Ball is one of three brothers, and both of his older brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, currently lead NBA franchises.

Ball did not attend college, but his international play earned him a roster spot on the Charlotte Hornets G-League team, the Greensboro Swarm, in 2021. After getting released in 2023, Ball played a season in Mexico before retiring from basketball.

That didn’t stop Ball from remaining in the spotlight, as in early 2025, Ball released the song “Tweaker,” which skyrocketed in popularity. Both Pitt men’s and women’s basketball have used the song during warmup, and the song peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 song rankings. Videos of teams’ locker rooms, including both of his brother’s teams, have featured his song playing as they celebrate a win.

Ball’s work paid off, and 10 days after “Tweaker’s” release, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that Ball had signed a $13 million record deal with the Def Jam Label with $8 million guaranteed. While Ball’s news is impressive, he is far from the first athlete to delve into the music world.

Though Damian Lillard is a star in the NBA, he has dedicated himself to rap in his free time. Using the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A., Lillard has released four albums with his first album charting on the Billboard 200 album rankings in 2016.

Quite possibly the most well-known athlete that currently makes music is Shaquille O’Neal, who has released DJ and House music under the stage name Diesel since his retirement in 2011. O’Neal has worked concerts across the country in recent years, proving that athletes do not need to stay in the world of sports.

The social media era that we currently reside in has shown that there are other outlets for athletes and that an unsuccessful professional career is not the end of the road. Former athletes can continue on as analysts, reporters and other members of the sports media space for years, but shifting industries entirely is much rarer.

For current athletes like Lillard, music often provides an outlet from the monotony, routine and pressure that the NBA provides.

As the world becomes more competitive, it is important that people pursue multiple passions, whether for revenue or lifestyle purposes. While athletes are often revered as idols and stars, they are still regular people, and music provides a great outlet for their needs.