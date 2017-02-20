Interactive crime map Feb. 10 – Feb. 15

The Pitt News Staff

Feb. 10

4:03 p.m. Sutherland Hall, 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a student on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

4:51 p.m. Peterson Events Center, 3719 Terrace St., Pittsburgh, PA 15261. Pitt police responded to a report of harassment. An investigation is pending.

11:14 p.m. Litchfield Tower B 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a drug law violation. One student was referred for judicial action.

Feb. 11

12:36 a.m. Phi Kappa Theta House 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited two students for marijuana and disorderly conduct.

1:01 a.m. Bates Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited two nonaffiliated persons for possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

2:07 a.m. SkyVue Apartments 3333 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assited city police with a criminal mischief.

2:19 a.m. Litchfield Tower A 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

3:38 a.m. Nordenberg Hall 111 University Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

6:53 a.m. Sutherland Hall 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police arrested a student on charges of arson.

6:23 p.m. Forbes Avenue and Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police arrested a non affiliated person on a warrant.

7:06 p.m. Pi Kappa Phi 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief.

11:34 p.m. Litchfield Tower B 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of the smell of marijuana. One student was referred for judicial action.

Feb. 12

12:09 a.m. Meyran Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for disorderly conduct.

12:38 a.m. Sutherland Hall 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

1:11 a.m. Holland Hall 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

2:23 p.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with a possible sex offense.

5:53 p.m. Litchfield Tower C 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a sexual assault. An investigation is pending.

11:56 p.m. Sutherland Hall 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for marijuana and disorderly conduct.

Feb. 13

3:01 a.m. Litchfield Tower C 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for harrassment/threat.

10:20 a.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assited city police with an incident of harasment. One student was referred for judicial action.

11:00 a.m. Wellness Center 119 University Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a terroristic threat. An investigation is pending.

3:12 p.m. Wadsworth and Robinson streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with a theft from a motor vehicle.

4:31 p.m. L Lot/Franklin Complex 272 Shady Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Pitt police responded to a report of a stolen bicycle. An investigation is pending.

4:39 p.m. Sennott Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a nonaffiliated person for having an open container.

4:39 p.m. Sigma Chi 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a stolen laptop. An investigation is pending.

Feb. 14

12:12 a.m. Pi Kappa Pi 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a drug law violation. Six students were referred for judicial action.

9:48 a.m. Clapp Hall 4249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15260 Pitt police responded to a report of a stolen set of tools. An investigation is pending.

4:12 p.m. Forbes Avenue and Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a nonaffiliated person for having an open container.

Feb. 15

9:08 a.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police. Twelve students were referred for judicial action.

5:16 p.m. South Craig Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a nonaffiliated person for aggressive panhandling.

6:28 p.m. Benedum Hall 3700 O’Hara St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a stolen laptop. An investigation is pending.

6:55 p.m. Posvar Hall/Forbes Quad 230 S Bouquet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of graffiti written on a wall. An investigation is pending.

8:28 p.m. Wadsworth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with a theft from a motor vehicle. A suspect was located and taken into custody.



