Interactive crime map April 7-April 14

April 8
1:44 a.m. Semple Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person on a warrant.
2:59 a.m. 1400 Inverness Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary involving a student. Police arrested and referred one student for judicial action.
5:29 p.m. Fifth and Meyran avenues, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with a verbal domestic incident.
11:52 p.m. 3300 Juliet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
11:52 p.m. 3300 Juliet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking and disorderly conduct.
April 9
12:50 a.m. Sutherland Hall 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.
1:56 a.m. Holland Hall 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a liquor law violation. Police referred one student for judicial action.
3:04 a.m. Nordenberg Hall 111 University Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
3:31 a.m. Centre Plaza Apartments 5032 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a verbal domestic incident. Police seperated both parties.
2:22 p.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted Robinson Township police with a possible sex offense.
3:53 p.m. Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police made a summons arrest on charges of defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and harassment/threat.
5:53 p.m. Meyran Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with a drug law violation. One student was referred for judicial action.//passive//
9:42 p.m. 4200 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with an indecent assault.
April 10
12:03 a.m. Sutherland Hall 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.
12:07 p.m. Darragh Street Apartments Darragh Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a mulch fire. Pittsburgh fire department responded and cleared the call.
2:09 p.m. Mervis Hall Roberto Clemente Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a lost and fraudulently used credit card. An investigation is pending.
3:44 p.m. Information Science Building 135 N Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a student who lost their wallet. An investigation is pending.
April 11
12:50 a.m. Sutherland Hall 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.
3:21 p.m. Western Psychiatric Institute 3811 O’Hara St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a non-affiliated person for defiant trespass.
3:36 p.m. 4000 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person on a warrant for indecent exposure and open lewdness.
April 12
11:29 p.m. 200 Meyran Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for public unrination.
8:29 p.m. University Club 123 University Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15260 Pitt police responded to a report of a drug law violation and referred a student for judicial action.
April 13
11:45 p.m. Hillman Library 3960 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15260 Pitt police responded to a report of harassment by communication. An investigation is pending.
April 14
12:10 p.m. Robinson Street and Dunbar Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with a report of shots fired.
12:50 p.m. South Oakland, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with an indecent assault.
