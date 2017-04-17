Interactive crime map April 7-April 14

The Pitt News Staff

April 8

1:44 a.m. Semple Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person on a warrant.

2:59 a.m. 1400 Inverness Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary involving a student. Police arrested and referred one student for judicial action.

5:29 p.m. Fifth and Meyran avenues, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with a verbal domestic incident.

11:52 p.m. 3300 Juliet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

11:52 p.m. 3300 Juliet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking and disorderly conduct.

April 9

12:50 a.m. Sutherland Hall 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.

1:56 a.m. Holland Hall 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a liquor law violation. Police referred one student for judicial action.

3:04 a.m. Nordenberg Hall 111 University Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

3:31 a.m. Centre Plaza Apartments 5032 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a verbal domestic incident. Police seperated both parties.

2:22 p.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted Robinson Township police with a possible sex offense.

3:53 p.m. Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police made a summons arrest on charges of defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and harassment/threat.

5:53 p.m. Meyran Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with a drug law violation. One student was referred for judicial action.//passive//

9:42 p.m. 4200 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with an indecent assault.

April 10

12:03 a.m. Sutherland Hall 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.

12:07 p.m. Darragh Street Apartments Darragh Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a mulch fire. Pittsburgh fire department responded and cleared the call.

2:09 p.m. Mervis Hall Roberto Clemente Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of a lost and fraudulently used credit card. An investigation is pending.

3:44 p.m. Information Science Building 135 N Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a student who lost their wallet. An investigation is pending.

April 11

12:50 a.m. Sutherland Hall 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.

3:21 p.m. Western Psychiatric Institute 3811 O’Hara St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a non-affiliated person for defiant trespass.

3:36 p.m. 4000 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person on a warrant for indecent exposure and open lewdness.

April 12

11:29 p.m. 200 Meyran Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police cited a student for public unrination.

8:29 p.m. University Club 123 University Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15260 Pitt police responded to a report of a drug law violation and referred a student for judicial action.

April 13

11:45 p.m. Hillman Library 3960 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15260 Pitt police responded to a report of harassment by communication. An investigation is pending.

April 14

12:10 p.m. Robinson Street and Dunbar Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with a report of shots fired.

12:50 p.m. South Oakland, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police assisted city police with an indecent assault.



