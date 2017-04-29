Storify: Twitter reacts to Steelers’ selection of James Conner

printPrint
Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi announced the dismissal of defensive tackle Jeremiah Taleni from the team for disciplinary reasons on Friday. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound senior was expected to start on the Panthers’ defensive line in the fall and help fill the void left by departing seniors Ejuan Price and Tyrique Jarrett. Taleni appeared in seven […]
Senior geology major Tomas Monti spends his free time sketching watch designs and raising funds for his watch company. Monti — co-founder and CEO of BJØRN Watch Company, a startup that will donate 10 percent of all sales to philanthropic organizations of the buyer’s choice — formed his startup based on instinct and his personal […]