Storify: Twitter reacts to Steelers’ selection of James Conner

Pitt football dismisses senior defensive tackle Jeremiah Taleni

Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi announced the dismissal of defensive tackle Jeremiah Taleni from the team for disciplinary reasons on Friday. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound senior was expected to start on the Panthers’ defensive line in the fall and help fill the void left by departing seniors Ejuan Price and Tyrique Jarrett. Taleni appeared in seven […]