Men’s basketball signs small forward Shamiel Stevenson

Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings is attempting to rebuild the basketball program after eight of last year's players have left.

Ryan Zimba | Sports Editor

Pitt men’s basketball added another player to its 2017 recruiting class after forward Shamiel Stevenson signed his Letter of Intent Sunday morning.

Stevenson played at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona this past year, averaging 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He shot 43 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.

“Shamiel will arrive on campus with ACC-level strength and athleticism as a freshman,” Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings said in the team’s press release. “He is an outstanding athlete with the potential to be an efficient scorer and high-level defender in the top conference in the country. Shamiel’s versatility and toughness will allow him to play multiple positions in our system.”

Stevenson — rated the No. 34 small forward in the class of 2017 by 247Sports — originally committed to the program in February but didn’t officially join the Panthers until Sunday.

“Officially signed … All glory to God, a step closer to reaching my dreams,” Stevenson said on Twitter.

He is the fifth recruit in the Panthers 2017 class — point guard Marcus Carr, center Peace Ilegomah and forwards Terrell Brown and Jared Wilson-Frame have already signed.

The Panthers still have several spots open for next year, and the team will attempt to fill its roster before the signing deadline on May 17.



