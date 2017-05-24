Interactive crime map: May 17 – May 23

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

12:18 a.m. LIS Building 3471 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report from an affiliated person of harassment by communication.

2:56 a.m. 100 Robinson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Thursday, May 18, 2017

10:26 p.m. Pitt Law Building 3900 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police gave a non-affiliated individual a verbal warning for panhandling.

Friday, May 19, 2017

4:46 p.m. 4248 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police assisted city police with a drug overdose.

Saturday, May 20, 2017

9:42 p.m. 4499 Bigelow Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with an assault that occurred on a bus.

Sunday, May 21, 2017

12:50 a.m. Meyran Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a report of a domestic incident.

4:38 a.m. 300 Coltart Street, Pittsburgh, PA. Pitt police assisted city police in responding to a verbal domestic incident.

8:02 p.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a student’s report of being harassed by another student.

Monday, May 22, 2017

1:06 p.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a student’s report of being harassed by another student.

1:09 p.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police in responding to a report of an alcohol law violation by a non-affiliated person.

1:12 p.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police in responding to a report of a motor vehicle theft.

3:45 p.m. Thaw Hall 3943 O’Hara Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a student’s report of theft of a bicycle.

10:23 p.m. 200 Atwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for retail theft.

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

3:20 p.m. Cathedral of Learning 4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

6:32 p.m. 3900 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for violating a city ordinance by panhandling.



